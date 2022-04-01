Genshin Impact: Kamisato Ayato's Ascension Materials Farming Guide

Kamisato Ayato, Yashiro Commissioner and Ayaka's older brother, is a new hydro sword character in Genshin Impact. Like all Genshin characters, getting him up to level 90 requires dedicated farming. Ayato would be a great main DPS on teams, so if he is your main damage dealer, leveling him up to 90 would be ideal. If he's not your main DPS, level 80 is good enough. For newer players, almost all of Ayato's ascension materials are locked behind the Inazuma area. You will also need to have Raiden's Act II Story Quest unlocked, which is pretty far into the game. Below is a guide to which materials--and how much of each--you'll need.

Ascension Materials

Kamisato Ayato's Level 90 ascension materials

Ascension Varunada Lazurite Sakura Bloom Handguards Dew of Repudiation Mora 1 1 Varunada Lazurite

Sliver 3 3 Old Handguard 0 20,000 2 2 Varunada Lazurite

Fragment 10 15 Old Handguard 2 40,000 3 6 Varunada Lazurite

Fragment 20 12 Kageuchi Handguard 4 60,000 4 3 Varunada Lazurite Chunk 30 18 Kageuchi Handguard 8 80,000 5 6 Varunada Lazurite

Chunk 45 12 Famed Handguard 12 100,000 6 6 Varunada Lazurite

Gemstone 60 24 Famed Handguard 20 120,000 TOTAL (level 80) 1 Varunada Lazurite

Sliver

Sliver 9 Varunada Lazurite

Fragment

Fragment 9 Varunada Lazurite

Chunk 108 18 Old Handguard

30 Kageuchi Handguard

12 Famed Handguard 26 300,000 TOTAL (level 90) 1 Varunada Lazurite

Sliver

Sliver 9 Varunada Lazurite

Fragment

Fragment 9 Varunada Lazurite

Chunk

Chunk 6 Varunada Lazurite

Gemstone 168 18 Old Handguard

30 Kageuchi Handguard

36 Famed Handguard 46 420,000

Varunada Lazurite

You can find a limited amount of Varunada Lazurite in Souvenir Shops. The following normal boss fights also drop "hydro shards:" Hydro Hypostasis, Rhodeia of Loch, and Primo Geovishap (if infused with hydro). The weekly bosses that drop Varunada Lazurite are Stormterror, Azhdaha, and Childe. For farming Ayato's Varunada Lazurite, I suggest doing the Hydro Hypostasis since you'll need to hit the same boss for his other ascension material, Dew of Repudiation.

Sakura Bloom

Sakura Blooms can only be found in the main Inazuma island. For a convenient single-farm location, the Grand Narukami Shrine has a lot of Sakura Blooms around it--26 to be exact. Make sure to have an electro character in your party when farming for Sakura Blooms. You can also use the Teyvat Interactive Map to plan your farming routes.

Sakura Blooms

Handguards

Handguards are dropped by Nobushi and Kairagi enemies in the open world, including Old Handguards by enemies of any level, Kageuchi by 40+ level enemies, and Famed by 60+ level enemies. You can find Nobushi enemies scattered all across Inazuma, but the most efficient single location is Jinren Island--nearest waypoint shares the same name. There you can find 17 Nobushi enemies to farm Handguards from.

In general, if you are interested in raising popular Inazuma 5-star characters, it's a good idea to regularly farm Handguards since they have a low drop rate. In addition to Ayato, Yae Miko, Ayaka, and Raiden all use Handguards as ascension materials.

Handguards

Dew of Repudiation

Dew of Repudiations are only dropped by the Hydro Hypostasis in Inazuma's Suigetsu Pool. It's underneath the pool, so you'll need to keep an eye out for the crevice entrance.

Talent Ascension Materials

Talent Level Handguard Talent Books Boss Drops Other Mora 1 -> 2 6 Old Handguard 3 Teachings of Elegance 12,500 2 -> 3 3 Kageuchi Handguard 3 Guides to Elegance 17,500 3 -> 4 4 Kageuchi Handguard 4 Guides to Elegance 25,000 4 -> 5 6 Kageuchi Handguard 6 Guides to Elegance 30,000 5 -> 6 9 Kageuchi Handguard 9 Guides to Elegance 37,500 6 -> 7 4 Famed Handguard 4 Philosophies of Elegance 1 Mudra of the Malefic General 120,000 7 -> 8 6 Famed Handguard 6 Philosophies of Elegance 1 Mudra of the Malefic General 260,000 8 -> 9 9 Famed Handguard 12 Philosophies of Elegance 2 Mudra of the Malefic General 450,000 9 -> 10 12 Famed Handguard 16 Philosophies of Elegance 2 Mudra of the Malefic General 1 Crown of Insight 700,000 TOTAL (8 -> 9) 6 Old Handguard

22 Kageuchi Handguard

19 Famed Handguard 3 Teachings of Elegance

21 Guides to Elegance

22 Philosophies of Elegance 4 Mudra of the Malefic General 952,500 TOTAL (9 -> 10) 6 Old Handguard

22 Kageuchi Handguard

38 Famed Handguard 3 Teachings of Elegance

21 Guides to Elegance

38 Philosophies of Elegance 6 Mudra of the Malefic General 1 Crown of Insight 1,652,500

Talent Books

The Violet Court drops Ayato's Elegance guide books on Tuesday, Friday, and Sunday.

Mudra of the Malefic General

You'll need to fight Raiden in the End of the Oneiric Euthymia for this material. Raiden's Act II story quest must be completed in order to unlock this fight.

Crown of Insight

Crowns are rare in Genshin, so make sure you really want to use it on Ayato. The general rule is to crown your main DPS units, so if you're not sure about where Ayato fits on your team yet, I would suggest holding off. If you'd like to crown Ayato, Crown of Insights can be obtained by leveling up the Frostbearing Tree and Sacred Sakura's Favor. Otherwise, you'll need to participate in limited-time events to get Crowns. The current event, The Chasm, should provide a Crown of Insight.