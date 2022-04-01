Genshin Impact: Kamisato Ayato's Ascension Materials Farming Guide

What you need to level-up the hydro sword character.

Kamisato Ayato, Yashiro Commissioner and Ayaka's older brother, is a new hydro sword character in Genshin Impact. Like all Genshin characters, getting him up to level 90 requires dedicated farming. Ayato would be a great main DPS on teams, so if he is your main damage dealer, leveling him up to 90 would be ideal. If he's not your main DPS, level 80 is good enough. For newer players, almost all of Ayato's ascension materials are locked behind the Inazuma area. You will also need to have Raiden's Act II Story Quest unlocked, which is pretty far into the game. Below is a guide to which materials--and how much of each--you'll need.

Ascension Materials

Kamisato Ayato's Level 90 ascension materials
AscensionVarunada LazuriteSakura BloomHandguardsDew of RepudiationMora
11 Varunada Lazurite
Sliver		33 Old Handguard020,000
22 Varunada Lazurite
Fragment		1015 Old Handguard240,000
36 Varunada Lazurite
Fragment		2012 Kageuchi Handguard460,000
43 Varunada Lazurite Chunk3018 Kageuchi Handguard880,000
56 Varunada Lazurite
Chunk		4512 Famed Handguard12100,000
66 Varunada Lazurite
Gemstone		6024 Famed Handguard20120,000
TOTAL (level 80)
  • 1 Varunada Lazurite
    Sliver
  • 9 Varunada Lazurite
    Fragment
  • 9 Varunada Lazurite
    Chunk
108
  • 18 Old Handguard
  • 30 Kageuchi Handguard
  • 12 Famed Handguard
26300,000
TOTAL (level 90)
  • 1 Varunada Lazurite
    Sliver
  • 9 Varunada Lazurite
    Fragment
  • 9 Varunada Lazurite
    Chunk
  • 6 Varunada Lazurite
    Gemstone
168
  • 18 Old Handguard
  • 30 Kageuchi Handguard
  • 36 Famed Handguard
46420,000

Varunada Lazurite

You can find a limited amount of Varunada Lazurite in Souvenir Shops. The following normal boss fights also drop "hydro shards:" Hydro Hypostasis, Rhodeia of Loch, and Primo Geovishap (if infused with hydro). The weekly bosses that drop Varunada Lazurite are Stormterror, Azhdaha, and Childe. For farming Ayato's Varunada Lazurite, I suggest doing the Hydro Hypostasis since you'll need to hit the same boss for his other ascension material, Dew of Repudiation.

Sakura Bloom

Sakura Blooms can only be found in the main Inazuma island. For a convenient single-farm location, the Grand Narukami Shrine has a lot of Sakura Blooms around it--26 to be exact. Make sure to have an electro character in your party when farming for Sakura Blooms. You can also use the Teyvat Interactive Map to plan your farming routes.

Sakura Blooms
Handguards

Handguards are dropped by Nobushi and Kairagi enemies in the open world, including Old Handguards by enemies of any level, Kageuchi by 40+ level enemies, and Famed by 60+ level enemies. You can find Nobushi enemies scattered all across Inazuma, but the most efficient single location is Jinren Island--nearest waypoint shares the same name. There you can find 17 Nobushi enemies to farm Handguards from.

In general, if you are interested in raising popular Inazuma 5-star characters, it's a good idea to regularly farm Handguards since they have a low drop rate. In addition to Ayato, Yae Miko, Ayaka, and Raiden all use Handguards as ascension materials.

Handguards
Dew of Repudiation

Dew of Repudiations are only dropped by the Hydro Hypostasis in Inazuma's Suigetsu Pool. It's underneath the pool, so you'll need to keep an eye out for the crevice entrance.

Talent Ascension Materials

Talent LevelHandguardTalent BooksBoss DropsOtherMora
1 -> 26 Old Handguard3 Teachings of Elegance12,500
2 -> 33 Kageuchi Handguard3 Guides to Elegance17,500
3 -> 44 Kageuchi Handguard4 Guides to Elegance25,000
4 -> 56 Kageuchi Handguard6 Guides to Elegance30,000
5 -> 69 Kageuchi Handguard9 Guides to Elegance37,500
6 -> 74 Famed Handguard4 Philosophies of Elegance1 Mudra of the Malefic General120,000
7 -> 86 Famed Handguard6 Philosophies of Elegance1 Mudra of the Malefic General260,000
8 -> 99 Famed Handguard12 Philosophies of Elegance2 Mudra of the Malefic General450,000
9 -> 1012 Famed Handguard16 Philosophies of Elegance2 Mudra of the Malefic General1 Crown of Insight700,000
TOTAL (8 -> 9)
  • 6 Old Handguard
  • 22 Kageuchi Handguard
  • 19 Famed Handguard
  • 3 Teachings of Elegance
  • 21 Guides to Elegance
  • 22 Philosophies of Elegance
4 Mudra of the Malefic General952,500
TOTAL (9 -> 10)
  • 6 Old Handguard
  • 22 Kageuchi Handguard
  • 38 Famed Handguard
  • 3 Teachings of Elegance
  • 21 Guides to Elegance
  • 38 Philosophies of Elegance
6 Mudra of the Malefic General1 Crown of Insight1,652,500

Talent Books

The Violet Court drops Ayato's Elegance guide books on Tuesday, Friday, and Sunday.

Mudra of the Malefic General

You'll need to fight Raiden in the End of the Oneiric Euthymia for this material. Raiden's Act II story quest must be completed in order to unlock this fight.

Crown of Insight

Crowns are rare in Genshin, so make sure you really want to use it on Ayato. The general rule is to crown your main DPS units, so if you're not sure about where Ayato fits on your team yet, I would suggest holding off. If you'd like to crown Ayato, Crown of Insights can be obtained by leveling up the Frostbearing Tree and Sacred Sakura's Favor. Otherwise, you'll need to participate in limited-time events to get Crowns. The current event, The Chasm, should provide a Crown of Insight.

