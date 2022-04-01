Genshin Impact: Kamisato Ayato's Ascension Materials Farming Guide
What you need to level-up the hydro sword character.
Kamisato Ayato, Yashiro Commissioner and Ayaka's older brother, is a new hydro sword character in Genshin Impact. Like all Genshin characters, getting him up to level 90 requires dedicated farming. Ayato would be a great main DPS on teams, so if he is your main damage dealer, leveling him up to 90 would be ideal. If he's not your main DPS, level 80 is good enough. For newer players, almost all of Ayato's ascension materials are locked behind the Inazuma area. You will also need to have Raiden's Act II Story Quest unlocked, which is pretty far into the game. Below is a guide to which materials--and how much of each--you'll need.
Ascension Materials
|Ascension
|Varunada Lazurite
|Sakura Bloom
|Handguards
|Dew of Repudiation
|Mora
|1
|1 Varunada Lazurite
Sliver
|3
|3 Old Handguard
|0
|20,000
|2
|2 Varunada Lazurite
Fragment
|10
|15 Old Handguard
|2
|40,000
|3
|6 Varunada Lazurite
Fragment
|20
|12 Kageuchi Handguard
|4
|60,000
|4
|3 Varunada Lazurite Chunk
|30
|18 Kageuchi Handguard
|8
|80,000
|5
|6 Varunada Lazurite
Chunk
|45
|12 Famed Handguard
|12
|100,000
|6
|6 Varunada Lazurite
Gemstone
|60
|24 Famed Handguard
|20
|120,000
|TOTAL (level 80)
|108
|26
|300,000
|TOTAL (level 90)
|168
|46
|420,000
Varunada Lazurite
You can find a limited amount of Varunada Lazurite in Souvenir Shops. The following normal boss fights also drop "hydro shards:" Hydro Hypostasis, Rhodeia of Loch, and Primo Geovishap (if infused with hydro). The weekly bosses that drop Varunada Lazurite are Stormterror, Azhdaha, and Childe. For farming Ayato's Varunada Lazurite, I suggest doing the Hydro Hypostasis since you'll need to hit the same boss for his other ascension material, Dew of Repudiation.
Sakura Bloom
Sakura Blooms can only be found in the main Inazuma island. For a convenient single-farm location, the Grand Narukami Shrine has a lot of Sakura Blooms around it--26 to be exact. Make sure to have an electro character in your party when farming for Sakura Blooms. You can also use the Teyvat Interactive Map to plan your farming routes.
Handguards
Handguards are dropped by Nobushi and Kairagi enemies in the open world, including Old Handguards by enemies of any level, Kageuchi by 40+ level enemies, and Famed by 60+ level enemies. You can find Nobushi enemies scattered all across Inazuma, but the most efficient single location is Jinren Island--nearest waypoint shares the same name. There you can find 17 Nobushi enemies to farm Handguards from.
In general, if you are interested in raising popular Inazuma 5-star characters, it's a good idea to regularly farm Handguards since they have a low drop rate. In addition to Ayato, Yae Miko, Ayaka, and Raiden all use Handguards as ascension materials.
Dew of Repudiation
Dew of Repudiations are only dropped by the Hydro Hypostasis in Inazuma's Suigetsu Pool. It's underneath the pool, so you'll need to keep an eye out for the crevice entrance.
Talent Ascension Materials
|Talent Level
|Handguard
|Talent Books
|Boss Drops
|Other
|Mora
|1 -> 2
|6 Old Handguard
|3 Teachings of Elegance
|12,500
|2 -> 3
|3 Kageuchi Handguard
|3 Guides to Elegance
|17,500
|3 -> 4
|4 Kageuchi Handguard
|4 Guides to Elegance
|25,000
|4 -> 5
|6 Kageuchi Handguard
|6 Guides to Elegance
|30,000
|5 -> 6
|9 Kageuchi Handguard
|9 Guides to Elegance
|37,500
|6 -> 7
|4 Famed Handguard
|4 Philosophies of Elegance
|1 Mudra of the Malefic General
|120,000
|7 -> 8
|6 Famed Handguard
|6 Philosophies of Elegance
|1 Mudra of the Malefic General
|260,000
|8 -> 9
|9 Famed Handguard
|12 Philosophies of Elegance
|2 Mudra of the Malefic General
|450,000
|9 -> 10
|12 Famed Handguard
|16 Philosophies of Elegance
|2 Mudra of the Malefic General
|1 Crown of Insight
|700,000
|TOTAL (8 -> 9)
|4 Mudra of the Malefic General
|952,500
|TOTAL (9 -> 10)
|6 Mudra of the Malefic General
|1 Crown of Insight
|1,652,500
Talent Books
The Violet Court drops Ayato's Elegance guide books on Tuesday, Friday, and Sunday.
Mudra of the Malefic General
You'll need to fight Raiden in the End of the Oneiric Euthymia for this material. Raiden's Act II story quest must be completed in order to unlock this fight.
Crown of Insight
Crowns are rare in Genshin, so make sure you really want to use it on Ayato. The general rule is to crown your main DPS units, so if you're not sure about where Ayato fits on your team yet, I would suggest holding off. If you'd like to crown Ayato, Crown of Insights can be obtained by leveling up the Frostbearing Tree and Sacred Sakura's Favor. Otherwise, you'll need to participate in limited-time events to get Crowns. The current event, The Chasm, should provide a Crown of Insight.
