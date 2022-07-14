Genshin Impact - Kaedehara Kazuha Abilities, Artifacts, and Team Comp Guide

Kaedehara Kazuha is one of the best support characters in Genshin Impact. He's a five-star Anemo sword user who excels at creating elemental reactions while buffing the entire party through the use of both his Elemental Skill and his Elemental Burst. Kazuha is a perfect support piece on any team that contains a main DPS whose specialty is dealing elemental damage. We'll go through what you need to build him up, including his best artifacts, weapons, and team comps.

Abilities

Elemental Skill - Chihayaburu

Kazuha pulls objects and enemies toward him, dealing Anemo damage and lifting himself up into the air. If another attack is made within 10 seconds of the lift, Kazuha will plunge back down with a move called Midare Ranzan, which creates a wind tunnel that pulls in enemies and items once again. Simply pressing the button/key to activate Chihayaburu will provide less suction , but the cooldown will be shortened. This version can be used in mid-air. Holding the button/key will charge the skill , causing it to create a wider AoE.



Elemental Burst - Kazuha Slash

Kazuha uses a powerful slash to create "Autumn Whirlwind," which is a vortex that deals AoE Anemo damage. Autumn Whirlwind is incredibly powerful because it can trigger Swirl reactions with Cryo, Pyro, Electro, and Hydro if any of those elements are inside the AoE. This causes the Burst to deal additional damage of that type, making it one of the reasons Kazuha works so well on elemental damage teams.



Passive Talents

Kazuha's first passive, Soumon Swordsmanship, allows Chihayaburu to absorb an element -- Pyro, Cryo, Electro, or Hydro -- and deal an extra 200% damage using the plunging Midare Ranzan with that element.

His second talent, Poetics of Fuubutsu, grants all party members a damage buff whenever Kazuha causes a Swirl effect. This buff provides a 0.04% damage increase for every point of Elemental Mastery Kazuha has, and it lasts for eight seconds.

Best Artifact Stats

Like many characters, Kazuha can be played in different ways if you have certain preferences. However, using Kazuha as a damage-dealing, reaction-causing support is, without a doubt, the best way to play him.

Elemental Mastery is the most important stat for the character, so you can actually ignore every other main stat when it comes to the artifacts. This is because, as previously mentioned, Kazuha's party-wide buff scales off of his Elemental Mastery stat whenever he causes a Swirl reaction. Focusing on this stat will not only strengthen the buff, but also allow Kazuha himself to deal more damage from the Swirls.

Artifact Suggested Main Stats Suggested Substats Flower HP Elemental Mastery, Crit Rate, Energy Recharge, Crit Dmg Feather ATK Elemental Mastery, Crit Rate, Energy Recharge, Crit Dmg Sands Elemental Mastery Crit Rate, Energy Recharge, Crit Dmg, ATK% Goblet Elemental Mastery Crit Rate, Energy Recharge, Crit Dmg, ATK% Circlet Elemental Mastery Crit Rate, Energy Recharge, Crit Dmg, ATK%

These are the main stats and substats that we recommend, but keep in mind that farming artifacts rarely goes as planned. If luck just isn't on your side when it comes to substats, try to at least aim for around 160% or more total Energy Recharge and 500 or more total Elemental Mastery. Crit Rate and Crit Dmg are a nice bonus on top of those two important elemental stats, so don't worry if your Crit stats aren't as high as you'd like them to be. Kazuha is still incredibly strong regardless.

Best Artifact Set

Kazuha's best artifact set

Viridescent Venerer

Two-Piece Set: Gain a 15% Anemo damage bonus.

Four-Piece Set: Increase Swirl damage by 60%, and decreases enemies' Elemental Resistance to the elements in the Swirl by 40% for 10 seconds.

Since Swirls are a staple in Kazuha's gameplay, the Viridescent Venerer artifact set is the only real choice here. No other artifact set in the game provides such a powerful buff to Anemo characters who rely on reactions and Swirl-related damage.

Best Weapons

It does feel like Kazuha has to be played in a specific way, but there's a bit more flexibility when it comes to weapon choice. Here are three options that work for both free-to-play players and those who are willing to spend a bit of money every now and then.

Kazuha holding an Iron Sting

Freedom-Sworn

Main Stat: Elemental Mastery

Effect: Increases damage by 10/12.5/15/17.5/20% and stacks up to two Sigils of Rebellion whenever the user causes an elemental reaction. Once two sigils are stacked, they are consumed and buff all party members' normal, charged, and plunging attack damage by 16/20/24/28/32% for 20 seconds. Stacking two sigils also increases party members' ATK by 20/25/30/35/40% for the same amount of time.

The Freedom-Sworn is Kazuha's best weapon, but it's also a five-star weapon. This means that you'll either need to be extremely lucky to pull it on a weapon banner, or open up that wallet to guarantee that you get it. While it's difficult to obtain, the sword provides wild buffs that perfectly compliment the character's play style.

Iron Sting

Main Stat: Elemental Mastery

Effect: Dealing elemental damage increases all damage by 6/7.5/9/10.5/12% for six seconds. This effect can stack twice and can occur once per second.

The Iron Sting is a completely free-to-play four-star weapon that can be forged at any blacksmith station using Crystal Chunks and White Iron Chunks as materials. This sword provides a much smaller buff than the Freedom-Sworn but can get the job done just the same, as Kazuha's Skill and Burst do the heavy lifting when it comes to his support abilities anyway.

Favonius Sword

Main Stat: Energy Recharge

Effect: Crit hits have a 60/70/80/90/100% chance to generate a small number of Elemental Particles, which will regenerate six energy for the character. This can only occur once every 12/10.5/9/7.5/6 seconds.

The Favonius Sword is a good choice if you're in need of more Energy Recharge, as opposed to Elemental Mastery. The weapon will help Kazuha's Burst stay ready, even if artifact farming for recharge substats didn't go too well.

Team Comps

Honestly, Kazuha fits in with any team that relies on elemental damage to win fights. Personally, I often use him in a freeze team with Ayaka as the main DPS, but there are so many other options. Throw him into teams that go for Electro-charged, Vaporize, or Melt reactions and watch the damage numbers rise. The two exceptions may be Superconduct and Overload since the former reduces an enemy's physical resistance and the latter knocks enemies back too often. They would still work, mind you, but Kazuha can likely be used better elsewhere.

Kazuha in a freeze team

Here are a few examples of team comps that Kazuha should do well in:

Expensive team comps: Kazuha, Ayaka, Diona, Mona Kazuha, Ayaka, Kokomi, Shenhe Kazuha, Hu Tao, Zhongli, Yelan Kazuha, Raiden Shogun, Yae Miko, Kokomi

Budget team comps: Kazuha, Bennett, Xiangling, Xingqiu Kazuha, Xingqiu, Diona, Xiangling Kazuha, Chongyun, Bennett, Xiangling Kazuha Rosaria, Kaeya, Bennett



Kazuha is easily one of the best five-star characters in the game, and he's currently available to pull for in his version 2.8 rerun banner alongside newcomer Heizou. Don't feel pressured to get him, but just know that if you do, he'll be an invaluable member of nearly any team.