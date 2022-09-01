Genshin Impact - Jadeplume Terrorshroom Boss Guide

The Jadeploom Terrorshroom is one of Genshin Impact's new normal bosses found in Sumeru after the version 3.0 update. But despite its name, this enemy isn't scary in the slightest. In fact, it can be one of the easiest bosses in the entire game depending on your team comp. Here's everything you need to know about the Dendro bird.

Where to Find the Jadeplume Terrorshroom

This boss resides in the northwest corner of Sumeru. Its icon on the map is located directly west of Chatrakam Cave. When you head over to its location on the map, there will be a portal waiting for you instead of the actual boss. Enter the portal using the Four-Leaf Sigil inside of it, and you'll be transported to the boss arena. Be sure to grab the Teleport Waypoint behind you after arriving. Here's what you should be looking for:

Gallery The Jadeplume Terrorshroom location and teleport portal

How to Beat the Jadeplume Terrorshroom

Use Electro and Dendro: These two elements come together to create the Quicken, Aggravate, or Catalyze reactions, which will cause the boss to go on a short rampage and use one of its three special moves. This sounds like a terrible idea, but once a special move is used, the bird needs to rest. The Jadeplume Terrorshroom will be immobile for about 15 seconds after each tantrum, providing the perfect opportunity to deal massive damage.

Avoid using Pyro: Pyro attacks will cause the boss to become Scorched, which will lead to an annoying situation. When Scorched, the Jadeplume Terrorshroom shoots out seeds that become new fungal enemies. These fungi will harass you throughout the rest of the fight if they aren't taken care of immediately.

The Jadeplume Terrorshroom in its resting state

Jadeplume Terrorshroom Abilities

Normal attacks: The boss has a set of regular attacks it uses while not under the effects of any elemental reactions. These include a three-hit melee combo, homing projectiles, and a rain of spores that explode in an AoE.

Enraged attacks: When the creature is hit with Electro and Dendro reactions, it will become enraged. Then, it'll use one of three powerful moves before taking time to rest. These moves include a prolonged rain of homing spores, a bull-like charge, and a series of pecks that lash out in all directions.

Scorched attack: As mentioned above, the Jadeplume Terrorshroom will shoot seeds that sprout into fungi enemies whenever it is hit with the Scorched reaction that comes from Pyro moves. Avoid this unless you don't mind fighting a number of enemies at once.

Team Comp Suggestions

First character: The majority of the boss's moves are close-range attacks, so the easiest way to defeat it while staying alive is to use long-range characters. Tighnari, Collei, and the Traveler can all apply Dendro effectively from a relatively safe distance.

Second character: When it comes to Electro, Fischl, Yae Miko, and Lisa are good examples of characters who can do the same.

Third character: Be sure to bring either a healer or a shielder to keep the team alive, just in case the worst happens. Diona can fill both of those roles, but Cryo can't react with Dendro, so characters like Kokomi, Zhongli, Barbara, Noelle, and Shinobu are preferred.

Fourth character: The fourth slot can be filled with an Anemo user to make reactions even stronger, or another Dendro or Electro character of your choice. A strong burst DPS is also a good idea, as they'll come in handy when the Jadeplume Terrorshroom is immobile. Here's a sample team comp:

A sample team that focuses on Dendro, Hydro, and Electro reactions

There isn't too much to remember beyond which elements to use and which ones to avoid. Attack the Jadeplume Terrorshroom from a safe distance, if possible, and bait out its enraged moves to capitalize on its long resting state. This fight should be over in no time.