Genshin Impact Is Handing Out Plenty Of Primogems Because Of 2.7 Update Delay

After confirming that Genshin Impact's 2.7 update had been indefinitely delayed--the first such occurrence since the game was first released in 2020--developer HoYoverse has detailed how it plans to compensate its players.

Genshin Impact's social media account revealed that players can collect a hefty amount of Primogems and enhancement items, although if the period between the 2.7 Version update and the previous weekly compensation for the delayed update is less than a week, the final weekly compensation will be adjusted accordingly. To be eligible for the rewards, players must have reached Adventure Rank 5 or above by May 11.

Genshin Impact compensation package contents:

Delay for the Version 2.7 Update Compensation Notice

Dear Travelers,

Due to project progress, the Version 2.7 update will be postponed.

From 2022/05/11 to the Version 2.7 update, we will issue compensation to Travelers every week.

400 Primogem

Fragile Resin

7 x Hero's Wit

16 x Mystic Enhancement Ore

120,000 Mora

A new compensation package will arrive every Wednesday via the in-game mail service, and will be valid for 30 days. The arrival of Yelan, a Ministry of Civil Affairs employee in Inazuma who wields Hydro powers, and Kuki Shinobu, a high-voltage ninja and deputy commander of the Arataki gang, had previously been teased by HoYoverse for the upcoming update.

