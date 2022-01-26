Genshin Impact Fleeting Colors Event: How It Works And How To Earn A Free 4-Star Character

Genshin Impact's latest event, Fleeting Colors, is live now through February 12, offering up a variety of special challenges and rewards. The Fleeting Colors event revolves around the Lantern Rite Festival in Liyue Harbor. Players can recover treasure, solve shadow puzzles, and smelt fireworks, earning Primogens and other rewards along the way. You can even earn a free 4-star Liyue character of your choice turning the event.

Players will need to be at least Adventure Rank 28 and have completed the Archon Quest "Chapter I: Act III - A New Star Approaches" and Archon Quest Interlude Chapter: Act I - "The Crane Returns on the Wind" in order to participate in the event.

Flameplume Starflowers

The firework smelting challenge

The Flameplume Starflowers section of the event revolves around prepping for the firework show in Liyue Harbor and in creating your own fireworks. This section is split into three parts, with each part having you complete a short quest followed by smelting some fireworks. The subsequent parts are time-gated and will unlock later during the event.

In part one, you will be given the task of speaking with a few different characters, with the ultimate goal of helping Keqing prepare the fireworks display. After completing the quest, players will be given the Launch Tube, a gadget that can be placed on the ground and used to smelt fireworks. In the smelting menu there is a series of different fireworks that will need to be smelted. Each firework has three categories, color, size, and height. Each firework will require a different amount of smelting progress to be made in each category.

You will get to select different smelting techniques, which will use various amounts of stamina and will affect how much the bar increases when used. The goal is to the Ideal Zone located on each of the three bars, which will award the highest amount of points. Achieving a perfect score on each firework will award the maximum amount of rewards. Fireworks can be smelted multiple times, but each tier of rewards can only be achieved once per firework. The Flameplume Starflowers challenges award the Affluence Talisman.

The Great Gathering

You need to use the Waverider to destroy the supply balloon

The Great Gathering section of the event revolves around Beidou searching the ocean for valuable items lost when the original Jade Palace crashed. After a short tutorial quest setting up a story revolving around the Treasure Hunters also collecting the valuable, players will be tasked with multiple challenges. The challenges revolve around using the Waverider boat to collect floating items in the water and attacking bandit camps to take treasure from there too.

After completing the first set of challenges, players will unlock time trials where they must follow a supply balloon and attempt to destroy it with the Waverider. There are Treasure Hunters in the path of the balloon along with explosive barrels. The purpose of the challenge is to earn points by destroying the supply balloon as quickly as possible. Bonus points are awarded for defeating Treasure Hunters. Players will need to earn at least 3,000 points on each challenge to earn the maximum amount of rewards.

Similar to the other sections of the event, more challenges and quests will open up later into the event. The Great Gathering awards Immaculate Talismans.

Wondrous Shadows

The Wondrous Shadow challenge

One of the simpler parts of the Fleeting Colors event, the Wondrous Shadows section involves a series of shadow puzzles. The quest and the puzzle challenges can be found by speaking with Yuan Rong on the Liyue Harbor docks. Each puzzle involves rotating an item until the shadow of the object clearly shows something specific. For example, one puzzle involves making the shape of Beidou's ship. There is a meter in the bottom right corner that shows your progress and will either fill up or empty depending on if you are making the right moves. There is a two minute timer for completing the puzzles and the rewards are given regardless of how long it takes to complete it.

The Wondrous Shadows challenges reward Affluence Talismans and more challenges will unlock later in the event.

Oceanic Defender

The Oceanic Defender section of the event has not yet been unlocked, being held until February 1. This section has players repeat the fight against Beisht that happens at the end of the questline for rebuilding the Jade Palace–which is a prerequisite for this event. Players will need to complete specific challenges during the fight, although these have yet to be revealed.

Oceanic Defender awards Conquest Talisman

All Rewards available

The 4-star characters available to be unlocked

In addition to the Primogens and other rewards given for completing the individual quests and challenges from each section of the event, there is also an event store and two other special rewards. The first special reward is a free 4-star Liyue character. You can choose from Xiangling, Beidou, Xingqiu, Ningguang, Chongyun, Xinyan, Yun Jin, or Yanfei. Purchasing a character requires 1,000 Affluence Talismans and 1,000 Conquest Talismans. Players must also complete the "The Stars Inscribe the Year's Wishes," event quest. You can only earn one free character during the event.

The other special reward is Ningguang's Orchid's Evening Gown, an alternative costume for the 4-star Geo character. The special outfit is free, but players must earn 2,400 Affluence Talismans, 2,200 Immaculate Talismans, and 1,800 Conquest Talismans during the event. Players can claim the outfit even if they don't own Ningguang.

In the event shop players can use Affluence Talismans to unlock fireworks to use in the open world or gem fragments used for character Ascension. Conquest Talismans can be used to unlock character talent upgrade materials, including the ultra-rare Crown of Insight. Lastly, Immaculate Talismans can be used to purchase furnishing blueprints, so you can decorate your home with festive items. The Event Shop is open until February 14, two days after the event itself ends.

There are also login rewards available during the event that can be earned by logging in on seven different days, including multiple free wishes.

Genshin Impact Fleeting Colors login rewards:

Day 1: 1 Intertwined Fate Wish

Day 2: 80,000 Mora

Day 3: 2 Intertwined Fate Wishes

Day 4: 18 Mystic Enhancement Ore

Day 5: 2 Intertwined Fate Wishes

Day 6: 8 Hero's Wit

Day 7: 5 Intertwined Fate Wishes

