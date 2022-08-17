Genshin Impact - Evermotion Mechanical Painting Event Guide
Grinding my gears.
The Evermotion Mechanical Painting event is currently underway in Genshin Impact, and it's offering up some valuable rewards for any players who can solve its gear-related puzzles. However, if you aren't confident in your puzzle-solving skills, we can help. Here are the solutions for all six mechanical puzzles.
All Mechanical Painting Puzzle Solutions
The event tasks players with placing gears in specific spots on several mechanical boards. Below, we'll list which gears should be placed in which positions for each board puzzle. Though, if all you really need is a helping hand, the game will provide a hint after some time has passed. It should also be noted that some of these puzzles can be solved in different ways, but this is how we completed them.
Mechanical Painting Part Restoration 1
- Position One: Medium Gear (lower level)
- Position Two: Small Gear (lower level)
- Position Three: empty
- Position Four: Large Gear (lower level)
- Position Five: empty
- Position Six: Medium Gear (lower level)
Mechanical Painting Part Restoration 2
- Position One: Small Gear (lower level)
- Position Two: Small Gear (lower level)
- Position Three: Medium Gear (lower level)
- Position Four: empty
- Position Five: empty
- Position Six: Large Gear (cannot change)
- Position Seven: Medium Gear (upper level)
Mechanical Painting Part Restoration 3
- Position One: empty
- Position Two: empty
- Position Three: Small Gear (lower level)
- Position Four: Medium Gear (upper level)
- Position Five: Large Gear (lower level)
- Position Six: Duplex Gear (flip)
- Position Seven: Medium Gear (lower level)
Mechanical Painting Part Restoration 4
- Position One: Medium Gear (lower level)
- Position Two: Medium Gear (upper level)
- Position Three: Large Gear (lower level)
- Position Four: Large Duplex Gear (flip)
- Position Five: empty
Mechanical Painting Part Restoration 5
- Position One: Medium Gear (lower level)
- Position Two: Large Gear (lower level)
- Position Three: empty
- Position Four: Large Duplex Gear (cannot change)
- Position Five: Duplex Gear (cannot change)
Mechanical Painting Part Restoration 6
- Position One: empty
- Position Two: empty
- Position Three: Duplex Gear (cannot change)
- Position Four: Medium Gear (lower level)
- Position Five: Medium Gear (lower level)
- Position Six: Large Duplex Gear (flip)
- Position Seven: Large Gear (lower level)
Mechanical Painting Tile Puzzle
- Position One: Breeze (rotate three times)
- Position Two: Sky (rotate two times)
- Position Three: Clouds (no rotation)
- Position Four: Company (rotate three times)
- Position Five: Lonely (rotate two times)
- Position Six: Meadow (rotate three times)
At the time of writing, there are still four more days left in the event, so there's no rush here. All of these puzzles can be completed in just a few minutes, even without looking at all of the answers. And for your trouble, you'll be rewarded with Primogems, weapon ascension material, Mora, and even a furnishing item for the Serenitea Pot. Those Primogems will come in handy once the version 3.0 update rolls around, seeing as several new characters from Sumeru are being added to the roster.
