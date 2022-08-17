Genshin Impact - Evermotion Mechanical Painting Event Guide

The Evermotion Mechanical Painting event is currently underway in Genshin Impact, and it's offering up some valuable rewards for any players who can solve its gear-related puzzles. However, if you aren't confident in your puzzle-solving skills, we can help. Here are the solutions for all six mechanical puzzles.

All Mechanical Painting Puzzle Solutions

The event tasks players with placing gears in specific spots on several mechanical boards. Below, we'll list which gears should be placed in which positions for each board puzzle. Though, if all you really need is a helping hand, the game will provide a hint after some time has passed. It should also be noted that some of these puzzles can be solved in different ways, but this is how we completed them.

Mechanical Painting Part Restoration 1

Evermotion Mechanical Painting first puzzle solution

Position One: Medium Gear (lower level)

Position Two: Small Gear (lower level)

Position Three: empty

Position Four: Large Gear (lower level)

Position Five: empty

Position Six: Medium Gear (lower level)

Mechanical Painting Part Restoration 2

Evermotion Mechanical Painting second puzzle solution

Position One: Small Gear (lower level)

Position Two: Small Gear (lower level)

Position Three: Medium Gear (lower level)

Position Four: empty

Position Five: empty

Position Six: Large Gear (cannot change)

Position Seven: Medium Gear (upper level)

Mechanical Painting Part Restoration 3

Evermotion Mechanical Painting third puzzle solution

Position One: empty

Position Two: empty

Position Three: Small Gear (lower level)

Position Four: Medium Gear (upper level)

Position Five: Large Gear (lower level)

Position Six: Duplex Gear (flip)

Position Seven: Medium Gear (lower level)

Mechanical Painting Part Restoration 4

Evermotion Mechanical Painting fourth puzzle solution

Position One: Medium Gear (lower level)

Position Two: Medium Gear (upper level)

Position Three: Large Gear (lower level)

Position Four: Large Duplex Gear (flip)

Position Five: empty

Mechanical Painting Part Restoration 5

Evermotion Mechanical Painting fifth puzzle solution

Position One: Medium Gear (lower level)

Position Two: Large Gear (lower level)

Position Three: empty

Position Four: Large Duplex Gear (cannot change)

Position Five: Duplex Gear (cannot change)

Mechanical Painting Part Restoration 6

Evermotion Mechanical Painting sixth solution

Position One: empty

Position Two: empty

Position Three: Duplex Gear (cannot change)

Position Four: Medium Gear (lower level)

Position Five: Medium Gear (lower level)

Position Six: Large Duplex Gear (flip)

Position Seven: Large Gear (lower level)

Mechanical Painting Tile Puzzle

Evermotion Mechanical Painting tile puzzle solution

Position One: Breeze (rotate three times)

Position Two: Sky (rotate two times)

Position Three: Clouds (no rotation)

Position Four: Company (rotate three times)

Position Five: Lonely (rotate two times)

Position Six: Meadow (rotate three times)

At the time of writing, there are still four more days left in the event, so there's no rush here. All of these puzzles can be completed in just a few minutes, even without looking at all of the answers. And for your trouble, you'll be rewarded with Primogems, weapon ascension material, Mora, and even a furnishing item for the Serenitea Pot. Those Primogems will come in handy once the version 3.0 update rolls around, seeing as several new characters from Sumeru are being added to the roster.