Genshin Impact - Electro Regisvine Boss Guide

The Genshin Impact version 3.0 update has added yet another plant boss to Teyvat: the Electro Regisvine. Sumeru's Regisvine is slightly tougher than the ones found in Mondstadt and Liyue, but you won't need to change up the strategy too much. Here are some tips for how to defeat this giant, electric plant.

Where to Find the Electro Regisvine

This Regisvine is found within Sumeru's northeastern region, the Mawtiyima Forest. It's sitting inside a cave, just like its Pyro and Cryo counterparts. However, this cave entrance isn't located near the boss's map icon. Instead, the entrance is directly north of the icon. You'll know you're in the right spot when Electro Slimes and an Abyss Mage appear. Here's where to look:

The Electro Regisvine's cave entrance

How to Beat the Electro Regisvine

Use Dendro and Pyro: Dendro and Pyro work together to create the Burning reaction, or the Burgeon reaction when mixed with Hydro's Bloom. Use these effects to destroy the Electro Regisvine's internal core, just like you would with the Pyro and Cryo Regisvines.

One of the Electro Regisvine's external cores

Electro Regisvine Abilities

Root form attacks: When the Regisvine's internal core is at its roots, it'll use moves that are accompanied by purple lightning. Watch out for the usual element-infused slams and spins, on top of Electro projectiles and lightning strikes from the sky.

Team Comp Suggestions

First character: The first pick should be either a Dendro or Cryo character. This decision will then influence the rest of the team comp. Tighnari, Collei, and the Traveler work for Dendro, while Ayaka, Ganyu, or Eula can fill the main DPS role for Cryo.

A sample team that focuses on Dendro and Pyro reactions

Nothing the Electro Regisvine does should surprise players who have already fought the Pyro and Cryo versions, save for the core explosions. These bosses can't even move to avoid your attacks, so this fight should be a relatively simple one as long as you have good dodges, healing, or shields to keep the team alive.