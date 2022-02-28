Genshin Impact Divine Ingenuity Event Lets Players Create Custom Dungeons

Genshin Impact developer Hoyoverse (formerly Mihoyo) has announced a brand-new event for the free-to-play open-world RPG: Divine Ingenuity, which opens up a customizable dungeon mechanic for players to show off their creative minds.

The limited-time event will run from March 2 at 10 AM server time until March 21 at 3:59 AM server time, adding a domain--the Genshin Impact equivalent of a "dungeon"--in Liyue, the eastern region of Teyvat. Five pre-made custom dungeons will be part of the domain once players arrive, and upon clearing them the ability to make custom dungeons will unlock along with standard rewards like Primogens and Hero's Wit.

The Adventurers' Guild has discovered a strange Domain in the outskirts of Liyue. Let's take a look at what this new Domain has in store~

See Full Details >>>https://t.co/rV9LPZy5yO#GenshinImpact pic.twitter.com/qrhB7ciNlU — Genshin Impact (@GenshinImpact) March 1, 2022

Many different parts will be available to players who want to build their own dungeons, including different terrains, slopes, traversal mechanisms, items to pick up, and traps to hinder progress. Players can also save up to five of their created dungeons for continued use, or share their creations with the community while challenging other user-created challenges.

The Genshin Impact Divine Ingenuity event is part of the recent Version 2.5 update, which added a new hero in Yae Miko. It follows the recent Three Realms Gateway Offering event, which was broken up into multiple parts.