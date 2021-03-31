Genshin Impact Coming To PS5 With Enhanced Visuals And Loading Times

Open-world action RPG Genshin Impact will soon receive a PlayStation 5 upgrade, developer miHoYo has announced. This version of the popular free-to-play game will feature a 4K resolution with enhanced textures across every part of the game, faster load times, higher image quality, and performance, according to the developer.

"The PlayStation 5 is an ideal platform to enhance the vast open-world featuring in Genshin Impact, allowing the team to incorporate more thoughts and ideas into the game, both now and in the future," miHoYo president Forrest Liu said in a press release. "That's why we've been working to bring the native PlayStation 5 version of the game to our players as soon as we could."

Currently available on PC, PS4, and mobile devices, Genshin Impact has been a massive success since it launched last year and is the fastest mobile game to reach $1 billion in player revenue through the iOS App Store and the Google Play store. A surge in player spending has also been recorded recently with the return of fan-favorite warrior Venti, who joins Genshin Impact's roster of post-launch content and characters available through an extremely profitable gacha-style system.

The game has been so popular that a recent KFC promotion that asked fans to visit the fast-food outlet in China and yell "Meet in another world, enjoy delicious food!" to the staff in exchange for merchandise had to be shut down over COVID-19 protocol violations.