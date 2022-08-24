Genshin Impact - Collei's Ascension Materials Farming Guide

Collei has just joined Genshin Impact's roster in version 3.0 as one of only two playable Dendro characters, alongside Tighnari. She's a four-star bow user who can be obtained for free at the moment, so there's nothing preventing you from adding her to your party right now. Collei is currently a must-have character simply because of how Sumeru is built--there are Dendro-related puzzles and mechanics all over the place. But if you're looking to level her up for real, here's what you'll need.

Ascension Materials

Ascension Nagadus Emerald Rukkhashava Mushroom Arrowheads Majestic Hooked Beak Mora 1 1 Nagadus Emerald Sliver 3 3 Firm Arrowhead 0 20,000 2 3 Nagadus Emerald Fragments 10 15 Firm Arrowhead 2 40,000 3 6 Nagadus Emerald Fragments 20 12 Sharp Arrowhead 4 60,000 4 3 Nagadus Emerald Chunks 30 18 Sharp Arrowhead 8 80,000 5 6 Nagadus Emerald Chunks 45 12 Weathered Arrowhead 12 100,000 6 6 Nagadus Emerald Gemstones 60 24 Weathered Arrowhead 20 120,000 Level 80 Total 1 Nagadus Emerald

Sliver

Sliver 9 Nagadus Emerald

Fragments

Fragments 9 Nagadus Emerald

Chunks 108 18 Firm Arrowhead

30 Sharp Arrowhead

12 Weathered Arrowhead 26 300,000 Level 90 Total 1 Nagadus Emerald

Sliver

Sliver 9 Nagadus Emerald

Fragments

Fragments 9 Nagadus Emerald

Chunks

Chunks 6 Nagadus Emerald

Gemstones 168 18 Firm Arrowhead

30 Sharp Arrowhead

36 Weathered Arrowhead 46 420,000

Nagadus Emerald

Nearly all of Collei's ascension materials can be found inside Sumeru, so most items should be relatively close to one another. Nagadus Emerald is an elemental stone that can be obtained by farming the new Jadeplume Terrorshroom normal boss. This green bird-like creature is located in the northwest corner of Sumeru. Alternatively, players can also convert other elemental stones into Nagadus Emerald pieces at any alchemy station.

Rukkhashava Mushroom

Rukkhashava Mushrooms are mostly found in Mawtiyima Forest, Ashava, and the Ardravi Valley on the northern, western, and eastern sides of Sumeru. They're usually found on trees inside the rainforests. Here's a screenshot of where to find them, taken from HoYoLAB's interactive map:

Rukkhashava Mushrooms can be found around the edges of Sumeru.

Arrowheads

Arrowheads drop from Hilichurl archers, and as you may already know, those enemies can be found in every single major region of the game. They're found all over Mondstadt, Liyue, Inazuma, and Sumeru, so farming for these drops should be easy. Check the Adventurer's Handbook in the menu for exact locations. Arrowheads can also be bought from the in-game shop using Stardust.

Majestic Hooked Beak

Majestic Hooked Beaks are brand-new items introduced in Genshin Impact version 3.0. The item only drops from the Jadeplume Terrorshroom normal boss, meaning that it can be farmed alongside Nagadus Emerald to somewhat reduce the time spent grinding.

Talent Ascension Materials

Talent Level Arrowheads Talent Books Boss Drops Crown Mora 1-> 2 6 Firm Arrowheads 3 Teachings of Praxis 12,500 2 -> 3 3 Sharp Arrowheads 2 Guides to Praxis 17,500 3 -> 4 4 Sharp Arrowheads 4 Guides to Praxis 25,000 4 -> 5 6 Sharp Arrowheads 6 Guides to Praxis 30,000 5 -> 6 9 Sharp Arrowheads 9 Guides to Praxis 37,500 6 -> 7 4 Weathered Arrowheads 4 Philosophies of Praxis 1 Tear of the Calamitous God 120,000 7 -> 8 6 Weathered Arrowheads 9 Philosophies of Praxis 1 Tear of the Calamitous God 260,000 8 -> 9 9 Weathered Arrowheads 12 Philosophies of Praxis 2 Tears of the Calamitous God 450,000 9 -> 10 12 Weathered Arrowheads 16 Philosophies of Praxis 2 Tears of the Calamitous God 1 Crown of Insight 700,000 8 -> 9 Total 6 Firm Arrowheads

22 Sharp Arrowheads

19 Weathered Arrowheads 3 Teachings of Praxis

21 Guides to Praxis

22 Philosophies of Praxis 4 Tears of the Calamitous God 952,500 9 -> 10 Total 6 Firm Arrowheads

22 Sharp Arrowheads

31 Weathered Arrowheads 3 Teachings of Praxis

21 Guides to Praxis

38 Philosophies of Praxis 6 Tears of the Calamitous God 1 Crown of Insight 1,652,500

Talent Books

Collei's Talent books are also new additions to the game, and they can only be earned by farming the Steeple of Ignorance Domain near the Chatrakam Cave, just north of Sumeru City. The Domain is available to challenge on Wednesdays, Saturdays, and Sundays, so be mindful of that when finding time to grind.

Tears of the Calamitous God

This boss drop comes from the Raiden Shogun weekly boss found underneath Narukami Shrine in Inazuma. You'll need to complete Raiden Shogun's second story quest, Transient Dreams, to unlock this boss fight. Tears of the Calamitous God can also be created by converting the boss's other drops at any alchemy station.

Crown of Insight

Crowns are extremely rare items that can usually be obtained through limited-time events like Lantern Rite and Summertime Odyssey, or other major missions in the game. As such, players often save them for their favorite characters or a main DPS.