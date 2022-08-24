Genshin Impact - Collei's Ascension Materials Farming Guide
Trainee Forest Rainger Collei, reporting for duty.
Collei has just joined Genshin Impact's roster in version 3.0 as one of only two playable Dendro characters, alongside Tighnari. She's a four-star bow user who can be obtained for free at the moment, so there's nothing preventing you from adding her to your party right now. Collei is currently a must-have character simply because of how Sumeru is built--there are Dendro-related puzzles and mechanics all over the place. But if you're looking to level her up for real, here's what you'll need.
Ascension Materials
|Ascension
|Nagadus Emerald
|Rukkhashava Mushroom
|Arrowheads
|Majestic Hooked Beak
|Mora
|1
|1 Nagadus Emerald Sliver
|3
|3 Firm Arrowhead
|0
|20,000
|2
|3 Nagadus Emerald Fragments
|10
|15 Firm Arrowhead
|2
|40,000
|3
|6 Nagadus Emerald Fragments
|20
|12 Sharp Arrowhead
|4
|60,000
|4
|3 Nagadus Emerald Chunks
|30
|18 Sharp Arrowhead
|8
|80,000
|5
|6 Nagadus Emerald Chunks
|45
|12 Weathered Arrowhead
|12
|100,000
|6
|6 Nagadus Emerald Gemstones
|60
|24 Weathered Arrowhead
|20
|120,000
|Level 80 Total
|108
|26
|300,000
|Level 90 Total
|168
|46
|420,000
Nagadus Emerald
Nearly all of Collei's ascension materials can be found inside Sumeru, so most items should be relatively close to one another. Nagadus Emerald is an elemental stone that can be obtained by farming the new Jadeplume Terrorshroom normal boss. This green bird-like creature is located in the northwest corner of Sumeru. Alternatively, players can also convert other elemental stones into Nagadus Emerald pieces at any alchemy station.
Rukkhashava Mushroom
Rukkhashava Mushrooms are mostly found in Mawtiyima Forest, Ashava, and the Ardravi Valley on the northern, western, and eastern sides of Sumeru. They're usually found on trees inside the rainforests. Here's a screenshot of where to find them, taken from HoYoLAB's interactive map:
Arrowheads
Arrowheads drop from Hilichurl archers, and as you may already know, those enemies can be found in every single major region of the game. They're found all over Mondstadt, Liyue, Inazuma, and Sumeru, so farming for these drops should be easy. Check the Adventurer's Handbook in the menu for exact locations. Arrowheads can also be bought from the in-game shop using Stardust.
Majestic Hooked Beak
Majestic Hooked Beaks are brand-new items introduced in Genshin Impact version 3.0. The item only drops from the Jadeplume Terrorshroom normal boss, meaning that it can be farmed alongside Nagadus Emerald to somewhat reduce the time spent grinding.
Talent Ascension Materials
|Talent Level
|Arrowheads
|Talent Books
|Boss Drops
|Crown
|Mora
|1-> 2
|6 Firm Arrowheads
|3 Teachings of Praxis
|12,500
|2 -> 3
|3 Sharp Arrowheads
|2 Guides to Praxis
|17,500
|3 -> 4
|4 Sharp Arrowheads
|4 Guides to Praxis
|25,000
|4 -> 5
|6 Sharp Arrowheads
|6 Guides to Praxis
|30,000
|5 -> 6
|9 Sharp Arrowheads
|9 Guides to Praxis
|37,500
|6 -> 7
|4 Weathered Arrowheads
|4 Philosophies of Praxis
|1 Tear of the Calamitous God
|120,000
|7 -> 8
|6 Weathered Arrowheads
|9 Philosophies of Praxis
|1 Tear of the Calamitous God
|260,000
|8 -> 9
|9 Weathered Arrowheads
|12 Philosophies of Praxis
|2 Tears of the Calamitous God
|450,000
|9 -> 10
|12 Weathered Arrowheads
|16 Philosophies of Praxis
|2 Tears of the Calamitous God
|1 Crown of Insight
|700,000
|8 -> 9 Total
|4 Tears of the Calamitous God
|952,500
|9 -> 10 Total
|6 Tears of the Calamitous God
|1 Crown of Insight
|1,652,500
Talent Books
Collei's Talent books are also new additions to the game, and they can only be earned by farming the Steeple of Ignorance Domain near the Chatrakam Cave, just north of Sumeru City. The Domain is available to challenge on Wednesdays, Saturdays, and Sundays, so be mindful of that when finding time to grind.
Tears of the Calamitous God
This boss drop comes from the Raiden Shogun weekly boss found underneath Narukami Shrine in Inazuma. You'll need to complete Raiden Shogun's second story quest, Transient Dreams, to unlock this boss fight. Tears of the Calamitous God can also be created by converting the boss's other drops at any alchemy station.
Crown of Insight
Crowns are extremely rare items that can usually be obtained through limited-time events like Lantern Rite and Summertime Odyssey, or other major missions in the game. As such, players often save them for their favorite characters or a main DPS.
