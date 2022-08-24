Genshin Impact - Collei's Ascension Materials Farming Guide

Trainee Forest Rainger Collei, reporting for duty.

By on

Comments

Collei has just joined Genshin Impact's roster in version 3.0 as one of only two playable Dendro characters, alongside Tighnari. She's a four-star bow user who can be obtained for free at the moment, so there's nothing preventing you from adding her to your party right now. Collei is currently a must-have character simply because of how Sumeru is built--there are Dendro-related puzzles and mechanics all over the place. But if you're looking to level her up for real, here's what you'll need.

Ascension Materials

AscensionNagadus EmeraldRukkhashava MushroomArrowheadsMajestic Hooked BeakMora
11 Nagadus Emerald Sliver33 Firm Arrowhead020,000
23 Nagadus Emerald Fragments1015 Firm Arrowhead240,000
36 Nagadus Emerald Fragments2012 Sharp Arrowhead460,000
43 Nagadus Emerald Chunks3018 Sharp Arrowhead880,000
56 Nagadus Emerald Chunks4512 Weathered Arrowhead12100,000
66 Nagadus Emerald Gemstones6024 Weathered Arrowhead20120,000
Level 80 Total
  • 1 Nagadus Emerald
    Sliver
  • 9 Nagadus Emerald
    Fragments
  • 9 Nagadus Emerald
    Chunks
108
  • 18 Firm Arrowhead
  • 30 Sharp Arrowhead
  • 12 Weathered Arrowhead
26300,000
Level 90 Total
  • 1 Nagadus Emerald
    Sliver
  • 9 Nagadus Emerald
    Fragments
  • 9 Nagadus Emerald
    Chunks
  • 6 Nagadus Emerald
    Gemstones
168
  • 18 Firm Arrowhead
  • 30 Sharp Arrowhead
  • 36 Weathered Arrowhead
46420,000

Nagadus Emerald

Nearly all of Collei's ascension materials can be found inside Sumeru, so most items should be relatively close to one another. Nagadus Emerald is an elemental stone that can be obtained by farming the new Jadeplume Terrorshroom normal boss. This green bird-like creature is located in the northwest corner of Sumeru. Alternatively, players can also convert other elemental stones into Nagadus Emerald pieces at any alchemy station.

Rukkhashava Mushroom

Rukkhashava Mushrooms are mostly found in Mawtiyima Forest, Ashava, and the Ardravi Valley on the northern, western, and eastern sides of Sumeru. They're usually found on trees inside the rainforests. Here's a screenshot of where to find them, taken from HoYoLAB's interactive map:

Rukkhashava Mushrooms can be found around the edges of Sumeru.
Rukkhashava Mushrooms can be found around the edges of Sumeru.

Arrowheads

Arrowheads drop from Hilichurl archers, and as you may already know, those enemies can be found in every single major region of the game. They're found all over Mondstadt, Liyue, Inazuma, and Sumeru, so farming for these drops should be easy. Check the Adventurer's Handbook in the menu for exact locations. Arrowheads can also be bought from the in-game shop using Stardust.

Majestic Hooked Beak

Majestic Hooked Beaks are brand-new items introduced in Genshin Impact version 3.0. The item only drops from the Jadeplume Terrorshroom normal boss, meaning that it can be farmed alongside Nagadus Emerald to somewhat reduce the time spent grinding.

Talent Ascension Materials

Talent LevelArrowheadsTalent BooksBoss DropsCrownMora
1-> 26 Firm Arrowheads3 Teachings of Praxis 12,500
2 -> 33 Sharp Arrowheads2 Guides to Praxis 17,500
3 -> 44 Sharp Arrowheads4 Guides to Praxis 25,000
4 -> 56 Sharp Arrowheads6 Guides to Praxis 30,000
5 -> 69 Sharp Arrowheads9 Guides to Praxis 37,500
6 -> 74 Weathered Arrowheads4 Philosophies of Praxis1 Tear of the Calamitous God 120,000
7 -> 86 Weathered Arrowheads9 Philosophies of Praxis1 Tear of the Calamitous God 260,000
8 -> 99 Weathered Arrowheads12 Philosophies of Praxis2 Tears of the Calamitous God 450,000
9 -> 1012 Weathered Arrowheads16 Philosophies of Praxis2 Tears of the Calamitous God1 Crown of Insight700,000
8 -> 9 Total
  • 6 Firm Arrowheads
  • 22 Sharp Arrowheads
  • 19 Weathered Arrowheads
  • 3 Teachings of Praxis
  • 21 Guides to Praxis
  • 22 Philosophies of Praxis
4 Tears of the Calamitous God 952,500
9 -> 10 Total
  • 6 Firm Arrowheads
  • 22 Sharp Arrowheads
  • 31 Weathered Arrowheads
  • 3 Teachings of Praxis
  • 21 Guides to Praxis
  • 38 Philosophies of Praxis
6 Tears of the Calamitous God1 Crown of Insight1,652,500

Talent Books

Collei's Talent books are also new additions to the game, and they can only be earned by farming the Steeple of Ignorance Domain near the Chatrakam Cave, just north of Sumeru City. The Domain is available to challenge on Wednesdays, Saturdays, and Sundays, so be mindful of that when finding time to grind.

Tears of the Calamitous God

This boss drop comes from the Raiden Shogun weekly boss found underneath Narukami Shrine in Inazuma. You'll need to complete Raiden Shogun's second story quest, Transient Dreams, to unlock this boss fight. Tears of the Calamitous God can also be created by converting the boss's other drops at any alchemy station.

Crown of Insight

Crowns are extremely rare items that can usually be obtained through limited-time events like Lantern Rite and Summertime Odyssey, or other major missions in the game. As such, players often save them for their favorite characters or a main DPS.

The Best Free PS4 Games To Play In 2022
See More

GameSpot may get a commission from retail offers.

The products discussed here were independently chosen by our editors. GameSpot may get a share of the revenue if you buy anything featured on our site.

Got a news tip or want to contact us directly? Email news@gamespot.com

Genshin Impact
PC
iOS (iPhone/iPad)
Mobile
PlayStation 4
PlayStation 5
Android
Join the conversation
There are no comments about this story
Load Comments (0)