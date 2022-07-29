Genshin Impact 3.0 Teaser Reveals Several New Characters

HoYoVerse has released a new Genshin Impact 3.0 preview, which dives into the new region of Sumeru while also introducing the player to several new companions they'll get to meet when the update releases in August.

Though some of the characters have previously been leaked online, the developer has officially revealed the names of the new companions. These include Alhaitham, Nilou, Nahida, Kusanali, Dehya, and Cyno. There's also Tighnari, who was announced earlier this month alongside Dori and Collei--although the latter two didn't appear in the teaser.

All will be characters the player will meet during the new story quests in 3.0. It's unclear at this time which weapons each character will wield, but the short glimpses we got from the trailer indicate that they will all use an assortment of Visions from Dendro, Electro, Hydro, and Pyro.

Sumeru is the fourth major region of Teyvat players will get to explore following Mondstadt, Liyue, and Inazuma. This is the region that worships the God of Wisdom and is associated with the element Dendro--the long-awaited ability that players will finally be able to acquire in the update.

As previously explained in a separate teaser, Sumeru will feature both forest and desert landscapes. The new preview shares more of that, showing players a new look at the central city location where the civilians converge, featuring shopping stalls, a riverside, and a massive structure built around a tree. It's confirmed that the affairs of the state are handled by an organization called the Akademiya and knowledge in Sumeru is "managed as a resource".

New creatures and monsters were also teased, as well as dungeon-like areas featuring ancient machines that the player will be able to explore. A new group called the Eremites are the force the player will encounter in Sumeru. They're described as mercenary settlers from an ancient civilization in the desert but aren't part of the nation's forces.

Genshin Impact 3.0 is yet to receive a release date, but it's likely to release around six weeks after 2.8, so a late August launch is possible.