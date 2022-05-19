Genshin Impact 2.7 And 2.8 Update Release Dates Announced After Delay

Hoyoverse confirmed a concrete date for when we can expect update 2.7 to go live.

By on

Comments

After a delay, Genshin Impact 2.7 update will finally go live on May 31 after a five hour maintenance period. 2.7 is expected to last six weeks, and then update 2.8 should go live on July 7.

As usual, the new update will be accompanied by a Genshin 2.7 update livestream diving into what players can expect. The livestream will take place on May 20 at 8 AM ET / 5 AM PT over on Hoyoverse's Twitch and YouTube channel.

Hoyoverse has delayed the 2.7 update for a couple weeks due to the COVID restrictions in Shanghai, according to the company's statement given to Inverse.

Genshin's 2.7 update should include more info about five-star hydro character Yelan, who we caught a glimpse of in the 2.6 version. Kuki Shinobu, a 4-star character, should also make an appearance. Additionally, the Serenitea Pot will exit maintenance after the 2.7 update, and players can again place items there.

If you haven't already, make sure to claim free primogems and rewards given out as compensation for 2.7's delay. For every week during the delay, Hoyoverse has been sending players 400 Primogems, one Fragile Resin, seven Hero's Wit, sixteen Mystic Enhancement Ore, and 120,000 Mora.

Hoyoverse also recently announced a new four-star character Shikanoin Heizou, detective of the Tenryou Commission. His arrival date in-game is currently unknown.

