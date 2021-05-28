Genshin Impact 1.6 Update Goes Tropical With The Midsummer Island Adventure On June 9

Genshin Impact is gearing up for some fun in the sun as the latest update 1.6 , called the Midsummer Island Adventure, has been unveiled for a June 9 launch.

The update brings a brand-new event which takes players in search of the mysterious "Dodoland." The event will be broken up into four unique gameplay sections, from sailing on a "Waverider" to the game's normal exploration. A unique boss fight, Maguu Kenki, will be available, and completing challenges in this new area will earn special in-game currency to redeem for special event-themed items.

The 1.6 update will also add a new playable character named Kaedehara Kazuha, marking the first playable character from the in-game nation of Inazuma. According to the official press release, Kazuha is a "powerful five-star character who can provide strong control and additional buffs to the team. His Elemental Skill and Elemental Burst can not only deal Anemo damage and effectively control enemies, but also deal additional elemental damage if they come into contact with Hydro, Pyro, Cryo, or Electro."

Two current heroes will see alternate costumes for the first time ever in the update, as both Jean and Barbara will have summer-themed attire made available for players to earn. Jean's outfit will be available for purchase in the in-game shop, while Barbara's can be earned through an event called Echoing Tales.

Genshin Impact is a freemium role-playing game available on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Android, iOS and PC, with the native PS5 version releasing in the most recent update 1.5. The game holds the record for reportedly being the fastest mobile game to earn $1 billion, accomplishing the feat in less than six months.