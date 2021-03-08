Genshin Impact 1.4 Update Will Introduce New Character And Events

Genshin Impact's wintry Lantern Rite event has come to a close, and that means that the game's development team is about to roll out their next event as part of the game's upcoming 1.4 update. According to a post at the PlayStation Blog, the March 17 patch will add a new character to the game, and also introduce a spring-themed event in Mondstadt known as the Windblume Festival.

The Windblume Festival is described as a "cultural celebration of romance and passion," perhaps similar to the real-world holiday of Valentine's Day. Players can choose to spend time with the characters Barbara, Noelle, Bennett, and Chongyun, with each character having their own scenes and endings.

The event will also bring new minigames to Genshin Impact, including the archery-themed Bullseye Balloons, the gliding challenge Floral Freefall, and the bardic test Ballads of Breeze. Each minigame will support co-op play, and players will receive Festive Tour Tickets depending on their performance in each game that they can redeem for level-up materials. There's also a randomized dungeon called the Peculiar Wonderland that's designed to challenge players, and you can claim a new four-star bow called the Windblume Ode upon completing it.

In addition to the Windblume Festival, Genshin Impact's 1.4 update will continue the game's main story, which will delve further into the Traveler's investigation of the Abyss Order. This includes an all-new domain, as well as a new four-star character, Rosaria, a Cryo-based polearm wielder with teleportation abilities. The update will also increase carry-limits on Original Resin and Condensed Resin, and grant players the ability to lower their World Level for progression purposes.

In other Genshin Impact news, the game reportedly made a staggering $874 million in microtransactions in its first five months. The game's added the five-star pyro polearm user Hu Tao as the last character of its 1.3 update in late February.