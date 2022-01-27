GeForce Now Launches On LG TVs

Nvidia’s GeForce Now app for LG TVs has fully released after two months in beta.

GeForce Now, which allows subscribers to stream a selection of games from Nvidia’s servers to modern devices like smartphones, tablets, and PCs, first entered beta on limited LG TVs back in November 2021, but now those with compatible 2021 TVs can download the full release from the LG Content Store. As an added bonus, Nvidia is giving away six free months of GeForce Now’s Priority tier with qualifying purchases of LG TVs between February 1 and March 27.

The LG TV app comes alongside Nvidia’s announcement that it’s rolling out resolution upscaling options for GeForce Now. These new options will help make up the difference in resolution for those suffering from lower network speeds. Users can choose from three settings: Standard, Enhanced, and AI-Enhanced. The last option no doubt offers the best upscaling quality, but it’s only available on Nvidia Shield and specific Nvidia GPUs at this time.

In other Nvidia news, the company has reportedly abandoned its $40 billion acquisition of chip maker Arm due to the FTC’s ongoing anti-competitive concerns.