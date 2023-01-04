GeForce Now Adds RTX 4080 Support To Cloud Service

Nvidia's GeForce Now offers high-performance gaming via the cloud, and it's now added RTX 4080 "SuperPODs" as an option to customers. However, it's only available to Ultimate members, so you'll need to pay up if you want the top-of-the-line experience.

As noted in a press release, the 4080 SuperPODs will offer 64 teraflops of performance, which is more than five times more than Xbox Series X. Ultimate members can enjoy streaming performance of up to 240 frames per second, with key features like DLSS 3 and ray tracing. The release also says that the service now has a latency below 40 milliseconds, which is quite fast indeed.

Ultimate members will receive several other upgrades, with 4K support going from 60fps to 120fps. Ultrawide monitors will also see their first support from GeForce Now, supporting resolutions like 3840x1600. The service recently reached a new high of supporting over 1500 games.

Existing GeForce Now Ultimate members will have their 3080 accounts converted to 4080, with availability rolling out throughout North America and Europe during January. The membership costs $19.99 per month, or $99.99 for six months. In other news, the RTX 4070 Ti launches this week and it will retail at $799, which makes it significantly cheaper than the 4080 and 4090.