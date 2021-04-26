Gears Pop Officially Shuts Down Today

The mobile Gears of War spin-off Gears Pop has officially shut down. The real-time strategy mobile game inspired by hits like Clash Royale first launched in 2019.

Developer Mediatonic announced the closure date last October. In its original shutdown notice, it stated that it was "no longer feasible" to keep developing more content, provide support, and address bugs. The studio also issued refunds for any purchases made within 90 days before the announcement, from July 30, 2020 through October 28, 2020.

As the game was winding down, Mediatonic gave remaining players a leg-up by reducing purchase costs and giving out freebies like a guaranteed legendary character.

In March, Mediatonic was bought by Epic Games, seemingly driven by the standout success of Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout. That game is a battle royale platformer, and Epic Games is very well-known these days as the studio behind the similarly massive hit battle royale shooter Fortnite. The decision to shut down Gears Pop was made before this acquisition, though.