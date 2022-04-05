Gears Of War Dev Shows Off Incredibly Impressive Unreal Engine 5 Demo

Gears developer The Coalition has been working with Epic's Unreal Engine 5 for some time already, and today the company debuted a brand-new tech demo that shows off what cinematics could look like running on the new engine.

The demo, which is called The Cavern, shows off what Microsoft calls "movie-quality assets." There are "tens of millions" of polygons on display, which can be rendered in real time, Microsoft said. This allows for a "100x leap" ahead in terms of graphics quality, the company claimed.

The demo is very, very impressive, and you can watch it below, but remember, this shows off "tech assets" only and does not represent any game, or what might even be possible in a game using the Unreal Engine 5 tech. The video also features commentary from The Coalition's Kate Rayner, who speaks about how Microsoft and Epic collaborated on this project.

Rayner said in an interview published on the Xbox blog that The Coalition has "all these great visuals and animations" already running on an Xbox Series X. "Demos like this allow us to learn a great deal about the performance of UE5, and I think it's safe to say that we're going to be able to create some pretty incredible things with this new tech," Rayner said.

The Coalition doesn't have any confirmed projects in the works, but it's a safe bet the studio is making a new Gears game. In May 2021, as part of the company's shift to the new engine, the studio said it has "multiple new projects" in the works that will be developed using Unreal Engine 5.

"Shifting to a new engine is a big undertaking, so we want to be clear that we will not be announcing any new projects or titles for some time," the studio said.

Unreal Engine 5 was released publicly today, April 5, alongside a pair of free sample projects. More than 85 game studios have made the transition to Unreal Engine 5, including CD Projekt Red for its next Witcher game. Crystal Dynamics announced that a new Tomb Raider is in development and will also be using Unreal Engine 5.

