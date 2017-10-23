Gears Of War 4 Xbox One X Enhancements Detailed

Xbox One X releases around the world in a couple of weeks, and one of the games that will be enhanced on the new console is Gears of War 4. Today, Microsoft shared more details about the game's Xbox One X enhancements, which will be available as a free update the day the console launches.

Naturally, most of the enhancements coming to Gears of War 4 are visual in nature. Following its free update, the game will offer several different display modes. Visuals Rendering Mode will offer true 4K (3840×2160), though Microsoft says the bump in visuals will be apparent even if you're playing on a 1080p set thanks to supersampling.

Players will also have two Preferred Rendering Options to choose from: Performance and Visuals. Performance places a greater emphasis on framerate and, for the first time, will make the game run at 60 FPS in 1080p in both the Campaign and Horde modes. Visuals mode, on the other hand, is all about graphical fidelity. It uses "Ultra Quality Textures" and "a wealth of new and improved graphical features," though as before, Campaign and Horde mode will both run at 30 FPS. Regardless of which you choose, Versus mode will run at 4K 60 FPS with adaptive resolution scaling.

In addition to that, Microsoft has detailed all of the tech enhancements players can expect from Gears of War 4 running on Xbox One X. Along with Dolby Atmos support, the game will offer enhanced light shafts, dynamic shadows, increased draw distances, enhanced character textures, and better reflections.

Xbox One X launches globally on November 7. You can watch a trailer showcasing Gears of War 4's Xbox One X enhancements above. More details about the enhancements can be found on the official Xbox website. Along with the full list of the Xbox One X-enhanced titles, some Xbox 360 games will receive improvements on the new console as well. Xbox boss Phil Spencer also teased that Xbox One X owners may receive some kind of special backwards compatibility support. The first batch of Xbox backwards compatible games releases tomorrow, October 24.