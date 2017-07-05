Gears Of War 4 July Update Adds More Maps Today; Here Are The Patch Notes

Gears of War 4's next big update has been detailed, and you won't have to wait long at all to check it out. The July update launches for free today.

The major addition in this patch are two new maps. Those who played the original Gears of War will recognize Raven Down, which centers around a crashed helicopter and close-range combat. The other is a modified version of Reclaimed called Reclaimed Windflare. Whether playing on this map in Versus or Horde mode, you'll occasionally encounter Windflares--the extreme storms that were previously only seen in Gears 4's campaign. These impact visibility and cause lightning strikes that can prove deadly.

You can check out both of these maps in the trailer above. Reclaimed appears to be mostly intact, but the Windflares do look like a factor that could dramatically impact how matches play out.

Developer The Coalition has also previewed some of the content coming later in the month. This includes an unspecified new Horde event and a 24/7 playlist for Raven Down that will span multiple game modes. Additionally, a new Gear Pack will introduce Superstar Cole and Civilian Anya, the latter of which will be craftable later this month.

Besides the new maps, today's update makes some other changes, primarily in the form of balance updates and bug fixes. You can see the full list of these below.

Gears of War 4 July Update Patch Notes