Halo Infinite Multiplayer Beta GTA 6 Release Dead Space Remake Doki Doki Literature Club Plus WoW Burning Crusade Battlegrounds Fortnite Foraged Items

Gears Dev To Showcase Unreal Engine 5 Alpha Point Demo This Month

The Coalition will present a new Unreal Engine 5 at the Game Developer's Conference on July 20.

By on

Comments

Gears of War Studio The Coalition will show off an Unreal Engine 5 technical demo this month at the Game Developers Conference, which will be presented by the studio's technical director Kate Rayner and technical art director Colin Penty. Dubbed the "alpha point" demo on Xbox Series X, the hour-long presentation will cover what the team learned while creating Nanite-resolution assets and incorporating them into a fully real-time lighting scenario with Lumen and Virtual Shadow Maps.

This hour-long presentation on July 20 at 4:20 PM PT / 7:20 PM ET will include plenty of insight into other aspects of Unreal Engine 5's inner workings and how they'll be used on Xbox Series X|S, such as material setup, temporal super-resolution, virtual texture findings, and other advanced visual effects. Preliminary findings on next-gen character creation and MetaHumans integration will also be covered through a character test running on Xbox Series X.

Click To Unmute
  1. Dying Light 2 Stay Human Behind The Scenes
  2. Dying Light 2 Stay Human - "Monsters" Gameplay Trailer
  3. Diablo 4 Rogue, Barbarian and Monster Art Showcase (Quarterly Update)
  4. 14 Minutes of Space Jam A New Legacy Gameplay
  5. Why Battlefield Can Beat Call Of Duty This Year
  6. Abandoned And The Silent Hill Conspiracy
  7. Watch Dogs: Legion - Official Behind the Scenes of Bloodline Expansion TRailer
  8. Dead by Daylight - 5th Anniversary Limited-Time Event Trailer
  9. Apex Legends' Kings Canyon: Evolution Of Its Map Changes
  10. Super Smash Bros. Ultimate - Kazuya Classic Mode Gameplay
  11. Mass Effect Devs Break Down Their Favourite Moments
  12. Marvel Future Revolution - Campaign Story Trailer

Want us to remember this setting for all your devices?

Sign up or Sign in now!

Please use a html5 video capable browser to watch videos.
This video has an invalid file format.
00:00:00
Sorry, but you can't access this content!
Please enter your date of birth to view this video

By clicking 'enter', you agree to GameSpot's
Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

Now Playing: Unreal Engine 5 Gameplay: Valley Of The Ancients Early Access Demo

Back in May, The Coalition announced that it was shifting to next-gen game development exclusively while using the latest Unreal engine and that it had no plans to officially announce any of the new games that it's working on while it gets to grips with the software. One of those games is definitely not related to Star Wars.

Gears 5 will still be supported through to Operation 8 by the studio though, with new maps, characters, and other special events being added on a regular basis.

"As we look to future games, we're excited to start shifting our resources to next-gen development using Unreal Engine 5,” the studio explained in May. "Gears of War has always been at the front of Unreal Engine development--as a breakout 720p title for Xbox 360 through last year's 120FPS multiplayer update for Xbox Series X|S--and we're excited to continue that tradition by developing on UE5 for multiple new projects in the coming years. Shifting to a new engine is a big undertaking, so we want to be clear that we will not be announcing any new projects or titles for some time."

Epic has already shown off a sneak peek of what developers can create in UE5, as it uploaded a sample project called Valley of the Ancient for its in-development engine. For more on the software and how its developers believe it will change the gaming landscape, you can check out our Unreal Engine 5 interview with senior technical designer Chance Ivey and VP of engineering Nick Penwarden.

Watch live streams, videos, and more from GameSpot’s summer event. Check it out

Got a news tip or want to contact us directly? Email news@gamespot.com

Gears 5
Join the conversation
There are no comments about this story
Load Comments (0)