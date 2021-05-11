Gears Dev Confirms It's Not Making A Star Wars Game

Gears developer The Coalition has responded to the rumor that it is working on a Star Wars game. The studio's community manager said on Reddit that it's simply not true.

"Just to clarify regarding the Star Wars thing, we are not working on any such title," community manager TC_Kilo said, as discovered first by IGN. "We have nothing else to announce at this time."

On Monday, The Coalition announced it had two new projects in the works, both of which would run on Unreal Engine 5. This prompted discussion about what the games might be, and one enduring rumor was that The Coalition was working on a Star Wars game. The studio was also said to be working on a new IP and co-developing Halo Infinite with 343 Industries. Whether or not those aspects of the rumor are true or not remains to be seen.

The Coalition is shifting to Unreal Engine 5 for its next projects. Due to the technical complexity of this, you shouldn't expect the studio to announce the new games soon. "Shifting to a new engine is a big undertaking, so we want to be clear that we will not be announcing any new projects or titles for some time," the studio said.

In the meantime, The Coalition will continue to support Gears 5 with more operations through Operations 7 and 8. Each one will include new characters and maps. The Coalition said it will support Gears 5 with new store content through the end of the year.

While The Coalition is not making a Star Wars game, the developers of The Division are. The Swedish studio is working with Lucasfilm on an open-world Star Wars title, though no images or concrete details about it have been announced yet. Additionally, Aspyr Media is said to be working on a Knights of the Old Republic remake.