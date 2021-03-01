Gears 5 Operation 6 Update Lands Tomorrow, Full Patch Notes Revealed

Developer The Coalition will drop a new update for Gears 5 on PC, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X|S on March 2. The update makes some changes to the game as part of Operation 6, Gears 5's new season of content that is said to be a few weeks shorter than previous seasons.

Operation 6 introduces two new game modes to Gears 5: Control and Escape from Kadar. As part of the Versus playlist, Control is similar to King of the Hill but with a couple of modifications, such as requiring players to sit in captured zones to accrue points and placing individual player respawns behind a brief timer. Escape from Kadar is a Horde event that sees players attempt to withstand a 10-wave bout against "unique Locust enemies."

The new season of content adds some playable characters to the roster as well. This includes Colonel Victor Hoffman, the Locust Zealot, and Kait Diaz's mom Queen Reyna. The Coalition shared a new reveal trailer for Operation 6 briefly showcasing what players can expect.

Operation 6 also comes with a host of updates to Gears 5. Character issues related to clipping and needless dialoguing have been fixed while problems on maps like Foundation and Nexus have been ironed out. PvP and PvE also get a few adjustments. For example, "Gnashers Only" modes in PvP will no longer spawn players with no weapon. Check the full patch notes below.

Gears 5: Operation 6 goes live on March 2 on PC, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X|S.

Gears 5: Operation 6 Patch Notes (March 2)

PvP:

FFA Gnashers/Torque Bow Tag: Regular weapon spawns that persisted in certain maps will no longer continue to do so.

A rare instance in which a user may start with no weapon on "Gnashers Only" modes has been addressed.

The observer numbers when spectating will now correctly line up.

Players now spawn in their correct position in Escalation.

Players will now spawn after joining a Guardian game in progress while their leader is still alive.

Players will no longer see the placeholder leader skin if they have no customization installed.

Gridiron: A endzone projection will no longer clip into a boat on Canals.

Gnasher: The Gnasher will now show "tracers" when firing, this will allow you to visually see where your bullet trails go.

We've now improved the consistency when it comes to gibbing a player who's sliding into cover.

Playlists that are set as 4 v 4 will no longer fill to 5 v 5 when bot backfilling is enabled.

PvE:

Upon dying, Jack characters would see an "Ultimate Ready" text line, this is now fixed.

Users should no longer encounter multi-second freezes while playing Escape.

Horde: Fortifications placed inside walls will now be able to be picked back up.

Horde/Escape: Decreased the Frozen Damage Multiplier for Snipers from 5x to 3x.

Horde/Escape: Reduced Fabricator spawn blocking distance on River from 30m to 25m.

Horde/Escape: Decreased Frozen Damage Multiplier for Shotguns from 7x to 3x.

Horde/Escape: Tweaked the following daily rewards

Skill Cards (Advanced) 3 -> 4

Coins (Beginner) 100 -> 200

Coins (Inconceivable) 300 -> 400

Coins (Advanced) 150 -> 300

Blademaster: The Blademaster now correctly receives 30% damage resistance from melee attacks. (Previously hotfixed)

Pilot: When equipped on the Silverback, the Scorcher will no longer point to the ground.

Characters:

Outsider Kait: Kait's gums will no longer clip through her lip while performing the "Thumbs up" expression.

esports Kait: Kait's shoulders are now weighted correctly during expressions which address clipping issues.

One of Dizzy's character lines will no longer have a narrator voice play.

Characters will no longer display the wrong full model when full customization is not installed.

The character skin faction icon for cards will no longer overlap with the rarity.

Sid will no longer say "get out of my way" when shot by a teammate.

Abominable Grenadier: A minor weighting issue has been fixed on the cloth.

Recon Sid: A minor weighting issue has been fixed on Sid's wrist while in high cover.

Swarm Elite Hunter: When held as a meat shield, the Hunter's tassel will no longer flail out of control.

Lambent characters will now have their glow appropriately applied.

Jade skin: A texture seam present on the Jade Boomshot has now been fixed.

Myrrah: Myrrah's Double Time voice expression no longer uses the incorrect voice line.

Onyx Guard Keegan: A skin clipping issue on Keegan's left shoulder has been fixed.

Museum skin: The museum material at the back of the Markza will now be wooden instead of metal.

Jermad: Jermad will no longer use two fingers to point to his one eye in the "Watching you" expression.

Maps:

Foundation: An issue with a level of detail pop on a specific window has been addressed.

Nexus: Jack will no longer clip through certain segments inside the map.

Nexus: During Horde, users will no longer be able to attempt to vault through the gates at both spawns.

Other: