Gears 5 Operation 6 Kicks Off With Three New Characters And Shorter Seasons

Gears 5 developer The Coalition has dropped new details on its next season of content, titled Operation 6. The latest operation doesn't have a confirmed start date just yet, but the developer did confirm that it will also run shorter than previous events, clocking in at 11 weeks in length as opposed to the longer 16-week format that previous operations ran for.

Each new operation will also see two substantial content drops when a new season begins, one at the start of an operation and another during the middle of the season. Each content drop will contain at least one map and two new characters The Coalition confirmed.

Operation 6 will kick off with three new characters being added: COG hero Colonel Victor Hoffman who currently spends his golden years leading a strike force deep into enemy territory, the Locust Zealot who is the result of Ukkon's experiments with Imulsion and Kantus physiology, and Queen Reyna, mother to Gears 5 protagonist Kait Diaz and the prime conduit to the Swarm hive-mind.

The latest map for Operation 6 is Speyer, which The Coalition describes as having opulent interiors and quaint plazas that are suited to longer-range engagements. Controlling the sanctuary requires winning close-quarters fights while teams must also coordinate with each other to dominate the sprawling academy section.

If you're interested in trying out Gears 5, you have plenty of options right now to acquire it. A subscription to Xbox Game Pass will grant you access to the beefy third-person action game, or if your Xbox Live Gold account is still active, you have until February 28 to grab Gears 5 for free in the latest Xbox Games with Gold promotion.