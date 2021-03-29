Gears 5 Bunny Hunt Event Returns Tomorrow

Gears 5 is bringing back a seasonal event with an appropriately bloody Gears twist. The Bunny Hunt event will run March 30-April 12, giving you more time to earn the new Rabid Grenadier skin.

If it's anything like last year's Bunny Hunt, you'll be tasked with hunting down enemy leaders wearing oversized bunny heads. Those heads make them a pretty conspicuous targets, given the large size and bunny ears poking up over cover or other obstructions. Playing during the promotional period will get you the Rabid Grenadier, which is featured prominently in the new trailer.

The event period expands the event past last year's, which only ran for one week. That gives you more time to hunt some bunnies. The Easter holiday, which is the theme for the event, will be on April 4.

It's about to get hairy... pic.twitter.com/G4cj3998ys — Gears of War (@GearsofWar) March 29, 2021

The Coalition recently began Operation 6, the latest seasonal content for the shooter's multiplayer component. That also signaled the start of shorter seasons, which will now last 11 weeks down from the usual 16. That puts the next season in mid-May, so you still have plenty of time to earn this season's rewards. A season of Gears 5 content typically includes new maps and mode variants, new characters, and cosmetic rewards.