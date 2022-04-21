Gearbox Reveals Eyes In The Dark, A New Roguelite Platformer

Gearbox Entertainment and developer Under The Stairs have announced Eyes in the Dark: The Curious Case of One Victoria Bloom, a new roguelite platformer. Using Victoria's flashlight and slingshot, you'll need to search for her grandfather and clear Bloom Manor of the darkness that has infested it.

According to Gearbox, you'll be able to do this by finding extra flashlight batteries, collecting powerful new items to upgrade your arsenal for twin-stick shooter action, and tangling with lethal Guardians in an ever-changing mansion. Bloom Manor changes with every playthrough, and once you enter a new area, you'll be able to choose between multiple different ways to increase your power and difficulty of the run for a tailor-made experience.

As you progress through the game, you’ll find the Bloom family's secret past provides a--literal and metaphorical--guiding light for Victoria. As you complete quests and fight off monsters, you'll unlock secrets about the Bloom family that could come in handy as you venture deeper into the manor.

"Eyes in the Dark creates an atmosphere of loneliness and isolation, all while giving you the tools to ultimately come out of the experience as a stronger person,” said Filip Neduk, game designer at Under the Stairs. "Victoria's trial--going through the mansion alone and facing her fears--mirrors the player's need to learn and master the mechanics of the game to progress; you both go through this adventure together."

Eyes in the Dark: The Curious Case of one Victoria Bloom

The PC requirements for the game are quite modest as well, as the quirky visuals won't require you to be using bleeding edge Nvidia or AMD GPUs.

Eyes in the Dark: The Curious Case of One Victoria Bloom Minimum PC Requirements

OS: Windows 7

Processor: Core 2 Duo

Memory: 2 GB RAM

Graphics: Integrated graphics card

Storage: 800 MB of available space

Sound Card: Yes

Eyes in the Dark: The Curious Case of One Victoria Bloom Recommended PC Requirements

OS: Windows 10

Processor: 2.4 GHz Quad-Core 2.0 (or higher)

Memory: 8 GB RAM

Graphics: Intel HD Graphics 4000 and higher, ATI Radeon HD-Series 4650 and higher, Nvidia GeForce 2xx-Series and up

Storage: 800 MB of available space

Sound Card: Yes

Eyes in the Dark: The Curious Case of One Victoria Bloom will release on July 14 for PC through Steam and the Epic Games Store. Gearbox also publishes games like Have a Nice Death and the upcoming Hyper Light Breaker, and has developed its own number of titles over the years.

Its most recent game is the Borderlands spin-off Tiny Tina's Wonderlands--which just received its first downloadable content drop--and the company also announced that it had acquired PUBG co-developer Lost Boys Interactive.