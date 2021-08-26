Rainbow Six Siege Changes New Saints Row Changes Humankind Review Warzone Patch Notes Destiny 2 Patch Notes Halo Themed Series X
Login / Sign Up

Gearbox Opens New Office In Montreal To Create "Groundbreaking Entertainment"

The Borderlands studio continues its expansion and now has more than 850 employees worldwide.

By on

Comments

Gearbox, the Texas-based game developer known best for the Borderlands series, has announced the formation of a new studio in Montreal. This is the company's second big expansion into Canada, following the foundation of a studio in Quebec in 2015.

Gearbox is investing CAD $200 million into the studio, which will be known as Gearbox Studio Montreal. The company is hoping to create 250 jobs, boosting its total headcount across North America to more than 850. Sébastien Caisse, Ph.D and Pierre-André Déry are co-leading the team.

Click To Unmute
  1. Halo Infinite & Horizon Forbidden West Release Dates Confirmed | GameSpot News
  2. Horizon: Forbidden West Developer Update | Gamescom ONL 2021
  3. Far Cry 6 - Official Cinematic Story Trailer | Opening Night Live 2021
  4. Halo Infinite Full Presentation | Gamescom ONL 2021
  5. Halo Infinite Muliplayer Trailer | Gamescom ONL 2021
  6. Xbox Cloud Gaming On Console Gets Holiday Release Date | GameSpot News
  7. Saints Row Reboot Preview
  8. Best Gamescom Opening Night Live 2021 Trailers
  9. Death Stranding Director's Cut Trailer | Gamescom ONL 2021
  10. Sifu Gameplay Trailer | Gamescom ONL 2021
  11. Saints Row Cinematic Trailer | Gamescom ONL 2021
  12. Crossfire X Trailer | Gamescom ONL 2021

Want us to remember this setting for all your devices?

Sign up or Sign in now!

Please use a html5 video capable browser to watch videos.
This video has an invalid file format.
00:00:00
Sorry, but you can't access this content!
Please enter your date of birth to view this video

By clicking 'enter', you agree to GameSpot's
Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

Now Playing: Tiny Tina's Wonderlands Full Presentation | Gearbox E3 2021

"The Gearbox Entertainment Company is ambitiously looking both internationally and domestically to grow our creative engine and meet the incredible demand our customers have for talent-crafted experiences with our intellectual property," Gearbox boss Randy Pitchford said.

The Montreal-based Gearbox team will contribute to Gearbox franchise and make "new, original ideas." The projects are described as "groundbreaking entertainment."

"I know the incredible local game development community will welcome Gearbox Studio Montreal and its balance between major studio muscle and local team culture as a needed addition to the city," Pitchford said.

Gearbox said its Montreal team will be staffed by a "diverse and passionate group working to bring entertainment and joy to the world."

Montreal is one of North America's biggest game development hubs. Companies like Ubisoft, EA, Bethesda, and Square Enix are among the big-name companies that have offices there.

Earlier this year, Gearbox was acquired by Embracer Group in a $1.3 billion sale. Thanks to the acquisition, Pitchford has said Gearbox is looking to grow in a big way.

"Far from riding off into the sunset, we are now positioned to launch new IP, do more with our existing brands, grow our base of incredibly talented team members, and capitalize on new opportunities in our mission to entertain the world. This just the start," he said.

Gearbox's next big game is the Borderlands spinoff Tiny Tina's Wonderlands, which launches in 2022.

GameSpot may get a commission from retail offers.

Got a news tip or want to contact us directly? Email news@gamespot.com

Tiny Tina's Wonderlands
PlayStation 4
PlayStation 5
Xbox Series X
Xbox One
PC
Join the conversation
There are no comments about this story
Load Comments (0)