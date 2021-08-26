Gearbox Opens New Office In Montreal To Create "Groundbreaking Entertainment"

Gearbox, the Texas-based game developer known best for the Borderlands series, has announced the formation of a new studio in Montreal. This is the company's second big expansion into Canada, following the foundation of a studio in Quebec in 2015.

Gearbox is investing CAD $200 million into the studio, which will be known as Gearbox Studio Montreal. The company is hoping to create 250 jobs, boosting its total headcount across North America to more than 850. Sébastien Caisse, Ph.D and Pierre-André Déry are co-leading the team.

"The Gearbox Entertainment Company is ambitiously looking both internationally and domestically to grow our creative engine and meet the incredible demand our customers have for talent-crafted experiences with our intellectual property," Gearbox boss Randy Pitchford said.

The Montreal-based Gearbox team will contribute to Gearbox franchise and make "new, original ideas." The projects are described as "groundbreaking entertainment."

"I know the incredible local game development community will welcome Gearbox Studio Montreal and its balance between major studio muscle and local team culture as a needed addition to the city," Pitchford said.

Gearbox said its Montreal team will be staffed by a "diverse and passionate group working to bring entertainment and joy to the world."

Montreal is one of North America's biggest game development hubs. Companies like Ubisoft, EA, Bethesda, and Square Enix are among the big-name companies that have offices there.

Earlier this year, Gearbox was acquired by Embracer Group in a $1.3 billion sale. Thanks to the acquisition, Pitchford has said Gearbox is looking to grow in a big way.

"Far from riding off into the sunset, we are now positioned to launch new IP, do more with our existing brands, grow our base of incredibly talented team members, and capitalize on new opportunities in our mission to entertain the world. This just the start," he said.

Gearbox's next big game is the Borderlands spinoff Tiny Tina's Wonderlands, which launches in 2022.