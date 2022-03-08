Gear.Club Stradale Revealed During Apple Keynote Event, Coming Soon To Apple Arcade

Gear.Club Stradale, the latest entry in the Gear Club mobile racing franchise, has been revealed and will be coming soon to Apple Arcade.

The game was announced during the Apple March 8 keynote event. It will allow players to move into a Tuscan villa, where you and up to five friends can race against each other in supercars from top brands including Bugatti, McLaren, and Porsche.

This is one of many Tuscan villas that await in the new Gear.Club Stradale.

Along with standard competitive racing is the new Carta Stradale mode, offering co-op racing and a ladder system to help clubs reach the top of the leaderboards. When not racing, cars can be upgraded and customized, with the game also offering a shared showroom so friends can show off their latest designs.

Gear.Club Stradale will be offered on iOS devices as part of the Apple Arcade subscription service. Other recent releases from Apple Arcade include Monument Valley 2+, a farming sim Wylde Flowers, and an ecologically-focused platformer called Gibbon: Beyond The Trees.

Gear.Club Stradale is the latest in the highly successful Gear.Club racing franchise developed by Eden Games of France. The previous games in the franchise, Gear.Club Unlimited and its sequel Unlimited 2, are available on mobile devices and Nintendo Switch.