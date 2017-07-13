Gary Oldman Is Unrecognizable As Winston Churchill In New WW2 Movie Trailer

The first trailer for the Winston Churchill movie Darkest Hour has arrived, showing Gary Oldman as the historical leader of Great Britain. The film aims to be a "thrilling and inspiring true story" of Churchill's days as Prime Minister during World War II.

Oldman is basically unrecognizable as Churchill, and this looks to be yet another compelling performance by the Oscar-nominated actor.

"As the unstoppable Nazi forces roll across Western Europe and the threat of invasion is imminent, and with an unprepared public, a skeptical King, and his own party plotting against him, Churchill must withstand his darkest hour, rally a nation, and attempt to change the course of world history," reads a line from the movie's description.

Darkest Hour also stars Lily James (Baby Driver), Ben Mendelsohn (The Dark Knight), and Stephen Dillane (Game of Thrones). It's directed by Pride & Prejudice's Joe Wright, with a script written by The Theory of Everything's Anthony McCarten.

Oldman spoke to LRM about his dramatic transformation into Churchill for Darkest Hour involving makeup and a lot more. Check out the video below to learn more. Darkest Hour opens in theaters in January 2018.

Oldman was nominated for the Best Actor Oscar for 2011's Tinker Tailor Soldier Spy. He is also known for his role as Commissioner Gordon in Christopher Nolan's Batman series, as well as Sirius Black in the Harry Potter series.