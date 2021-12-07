Garfield Joins Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl As Free DLC December 9

GameMill Entertainment has announced the first free downloadable character for Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl: Garfield, the furious orange fat cat himself.

Garfield was confirmed via tweet by Nick Brawl's publisher GameMill Entertainment, which also confirmed Garfield will be a free addition to the game on December 9. Garfield will be the game's 21st fighter, with at least one more downloadable character coming in the future.

Surprise! Garfield is coming to Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl for FREE! #NickBrawl https://t.co/PwMAB2JO1i — Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl (@NickBrawlGame) December 7, 2021

Garfield's reveal trailer shows off some of his repertoire in the ring, including using a newspaper and various food items to damage his foes. We also get a look at his stage, which looks like a dream world where his teddy bear Pooky sleeps on the moon and every platform is made of pizza. Considering who we're talking about here, a pizza arena is definitely on-brand.

Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl launched November 4 with multiple characters from Nickelodeon history, including Spongebob Squarepants, Ren & Stimpy, Aang from Avatar: The Last Airbender, and more. In GameSpot's Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl review, Heidi Kemps wrote "Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl is a solid competitive platform fighter, but it's lacking in several key elements. If you've got a group of buddies that enjoy competitive Smash and have a lot of love for Nickelodeon's catalog of cartoon characters, you'll find All-Star Brawl quite satisfying."