Garena Free Fire's Assassin's Creed Crossover Adds New Skins And Guns This Weekend

After kicking off last week with a new location on the map, the Garena Free Fire collaboration with Assassin's Creed will kick into high gear this weekend with new skins, weapons, and login bonuses.

The collaboration--called The Creed of Fire--will see new skins, guns, and a brand-new mode added to the game starting March 12. Players can earn a free Hooded Skyboard surfboard skin simply for logging in, while completing event-related tasks can earn special rewards like the Metal Wings P90 skin and the Ornate Treasure Box.

The Free Fire x Assassin's Creed collaboration's modern-themed Assassin costume.

Among the new items available to players are a themed skin for the Desert Eagle weapon, the Talon Dagger from Assassin's Creed Odyssey, and the outfit worn by master assassin Ezio Auditore. A second, more modern Assassin skin will also be available that combines the normal streetwear look of Garena with the Assassin Order's trademark hooded attire.

The new mode coming to Garena Free Fire is called Lone Wolf Strike Out, and it will be played on a brand-new map called Sci-Fi. In this mode, eight players enter a match with three lives each. Four players sit out, while the other four compete to be the last one standing. Eliminated players will sit out the next round, and the process repeats until only one player remains.

Garena Free Fire is a free-to-play 50-player battle royale that is available to download on iOS and Android. The Assassin's Creed collaboration is one of multiple events the game has planned, which include a partnership with the super popular K-Pop band BTS.