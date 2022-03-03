Garena Free Fire Takes A Leap Of Faith With Assassin's Creed In New Event

While Garena Free Fire players anticipate the recently revealed BTS crossover, another collaboration has gone live as Assassin's Creed drops into the mobile battle royale.

A brand-new building called Sanctuary is now on the Bermuda map, with multiple buildings filled with loot and a massive tower featured in the front. Players can climb the tower and perform the iconic Leap of Faith from Assassin's Creed while jumping off of it, landing safely on the ground.

A look at the Sanctuary, now available on the Bermuda map.

Also added to the map are five locked Crypts, each one filled with a considerable amount of loot. Keys for the Crypts can be found in chests, by using resupply maps, or in air drops. Each of the five Crypts can only be unlocked once per match, so it's first come, first serve for the powerful weapons and other plunder inside.

The collaboration also include in-game skins themed around Assassin's Creed, as well as redesigned elements across the map including airships, airplanes, and vending machines.

Garena Free Fire is a free-to-play mobile battle royale on iOS and Android where 50 players compete to be the last one standing in 10-minute matches. A second version with updated graphics, Garena Free Fire Max, is also available for download.