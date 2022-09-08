Garena Free Fire Shows Off New Deep Sea Elite Pack

Garena Free Fire, the long-running mobile battle royale game, showed off its next Elite Pass goodies at GameSpot's Swipe mobile showcase. The next Elite Pass is called Deep Sea Warriors, and it includes items modeled after the ocean and some of its most terrifying predators.

The trailer shows off elements like the Megajaw Tormentor bundle and the Megafin Taunter bundle, along with individual weapons like the Aug Apex Underwater and equipment like the Ocean Runner Skyboard. There's also a new Metal Jaws loot box that gives the item a nifty shark-themed makeover. The highlight of the set seems to be the Metal Jaws sports car, which lets you get around in style.

The trailer ends with a teaser for a new character coming soon. There were no details on a release date or even the identity, but we got to see a brief silhouette, so make of that what you will.

The survival battle royale Free Fire has been running for five years on mobile, pitting players in a 50-person battle royale. Vehicles are a major element since the maps are so large, so you'll have to get around a fair bit to stay in the safe zone.