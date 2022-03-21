Garena Free Fire BTS Collaboration "Gen FF" Combines Real-World And In-Game Events Beginning March 23

After teasing the upcoming collaboration between mobile hit Garena Free Fire and K-Pop supergroup BTS last month, Garena has finally pulled back the curtain on Gen FF, a massive real-world/in-game hybrid event that begins March 23.

The collaboration begins with a two-episode TV show starring members of BTS, called The Free Fire x BTS Show, which will air exclusively in-game. The miniseries is described as a "collaboration variety show" where members of the band will participate in Free Fire-themed discussions and activities.

Gen FF will also include costumes hand-drawn by members of BTS, new emotes, a new music track for the in-game lobby, and more. Banners and artwork themed around the band will be randomly scattered throughout the map during matches, and players who find them will get small previews of the Free Fire x BTS collection that will be released in phases starting March 24.

Garena Free Fire is a free-to-play mobile battle royale on iOS and Android where 50 players compete to be the last one standing in 10-minute matches. A second version with updated graphics, Garena Free Fire Max, is also available for download.