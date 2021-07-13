Gaming Reaches New Heights In The US Amid Pandemic Boom

The Entertainment Software Association has released its "Essential Facts" report about video games in the US for 2021, and the numbers and statistics speak to the continued and growing strength of gaming in America.

The big takeaway from the report is that more people are playing video games than ever before in the US, and people who are playing are doing so more--growth that was fueled in part no doubt by the pandemic.

Did you know nearly 227 million Americans play #videogames? Learn more about today's video game players in our latest Essential Facts report: https://t.co/WsIs7x1Ia6 pic.twitter.com/N5vRGqBgxF — Entertainment Software Association (@theESA) July 13, 2021

The Essential Facts report said there are about 227 million people in America who play games, which is about two-thirds of the US population. The study showed that the average gamer is 31 years old and that 80% of people who play games are 18+.

Another finding was that 77% of people play games socially with others online or in person at least once per week, which is up from 65% in 2020. Additionally, 74% of parents said they play games with their children at least once per week (up from 55% in 2020). What's more, the study found that--as anyone might have guessed--55% of respondents reported playing more games during the pandemic overall. 90% of them said they expect to keep playing games when social distancing rules become relaxed.

The ESA's Essential Facts report is based on responses from around 4,000 Americans aged 18 and older; the study had a margin of error of 1.55%.

"This year's report is a snapshot of the American video game playing community following a year of social distancing, just as the country was starting to open again," ESA president and CEO Stanley Pierre-Louis said. "Today, nearly 227 million Americans play video games. Players across the country embrace the ability of games to inspire, provide stress relief and mental stimulation or simply bring joy through play."

You can read more about the ESA's Essential Facts report on the ESA website.