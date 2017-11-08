Gaming Keyboard Giveaway

Enter for a chance to win a free Rosewill RGB gaming keyboard

We're giving away two (2) Rosewill RK-9000V2​ RGB Mechanical Gaming Keyboards!

Two (2) winners will be chosen after the competition ends Sunday, November 12th, 2017 at 5:00PM PT. Entry is open to US residents only, void where prohibited.

Enter below (the additional entries are optional to increase your chances of winning):

Features:

  • 100% Cherry MX Mecahnical Key Switches
  • 8 Pre-Programmed LED Modes: Fully on, RGB Breathing, Wave, Rain drops, Trigger, Flashing, Bump, LED off
  • 5 Profile Settings
  • Up to 50 Macros for Gaming Applications
  • Media Function Control
  • N-Key Rollover
  • Plug & Play without Software Installation
