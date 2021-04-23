GameStop's Pro Day Sale Returns Tomorrow With Hundreds Of Deals

GameStop's Pro Day sale is mainly focused on game deals, and there are plenty that are well worth considering. Nintendo Switch users can snag exclusives like Mario Kart 8 Deluxe and New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe for $40 each. Mario Kart 8 Deluxe doesn't get discounted to this price very often, so it's a solid deal. PlayStations users can grab Persona 5 Royal for $30 and Kingdom Hearts All-in-One for $29. There are tons of multi-platform game deals as well, with Yakuza: Like a Dragon down to $30, Cyberpunk 2077 at $25, and Assassin's Creed Valhalla at $35. You can check out a list of the game deal highlights below:

GameStop is also offering buy two, get one free on all preowned PS4 and Xbox One games.