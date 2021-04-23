The products discussed here were independently chosen by our editors. GameSpot may get a share of the revenue if you buy anything featured on our site.
GameStop's Pro Day Sale Returns Tomorrow With Hundreds Of Deals
PowerUp Rewards Pro members can take advantage of discounted prices on Switch games, PC accessories, collectibles, and more tomorrow.
GameStop is hosting another Pro Day sale this weekend. The sale is reserved for PowerUp Rewards Pro members and will only be live tomorrow, April 24. A huge variety of Nintendo Switch, PlayStation, and Xbox games are on sale, including Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, Persona 5 Royal, and Yakuza: Like a Dragon. In addition to game discounts, you can save big on select Razer and HyperX PC gaming peripherals, collectibles such as Funko Pops, and much more. We've rounded up the best deals from GameStop's Pro Day sale below. As a reminder, these prices won't be available until tomorrow, April 24.
Game deals
GameStop's Pro Day sale is mainly focused on game deals, and there are plenty that are well worth considering. Nintendo Switch users can snag exclusives like Mario Kart 8 Deluxe and New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe for $40 each. Mario Kart 8 Deluxe doesn't get discounted to this price very often, so it's a solid deal. PlayStations users can grab Persona 5 Royal for $30 and Kingdom Hearts All-in-One for $29. There are tons of multi-platform game deals as well, with Yakuza: Like a Dragon down to $30, Cyberpunk 2077 at $25, and Assassin's Creed Valhalla at $35. You can check out a list of the game deal highlights below:
- Assassin's Creed Valhalla -- $35 (
$60)
- Cyberpunk 2077 -- $25 (
$60)
- Devil May Cry 5 Special Edition -- $30 (
$40)
- Immortals Fenyx Rising -- $30 (
$60)
- Just Dance 2021 -- $30 (
$50)
- Kingdom Hearts All-in-One -- $29 (
$50)
- Mario Kart 8 Deluxe -- $40 (
$60)
- Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate -- $30 (
$50)
- New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe -- $40 (
$60)
- Overcooked: All You Can Eat -- $30 (
$40)
- Persona 5 Royal -- $30 (
$60)
- Star Wars Squadrons -- $20 (
$40)
- Watch Dogs Legion -- $30 (
$60)
- Yakuza: Like a Dragon -- $30 (
$60)
GameStop is also offering buy two, get one free on all preowned PS4 and Xbox One games.
Razer Level Up PC Accessory Bundle
$55 (was $90)
If you're just getting into PC gaming or are looking for some new peripherals without breaking the bank, the Razer Level Up bundle is a great option. It comes with the Cynosa Lite gaming keyboard, Viper Mini gaming mouse, and Gigantus V2 oversized mouse pad (fits the keyboard and mouse). Normally $90, the bundle is on sale for $55.
HyperX Alloy Origins RGB Gaming Keyboard
$80 (was $110)
HyperX makes some of the best gaming keyboards around, and the Alloy Origins RGB is one of the company's most popular models. You can save $30 on this RGB gaming keyboard during the Pro Day sale. It's a wired keyboard with red linear switches that promote precision and speed.
Razer Gaming Mice Deals
A trio of Razer gaming mice are featured in the sale, including the wireless and wired versions of the popular DeathAdder V2 Pro. The wireless model is $50 off, while the wired one is $25 off. If you're aiming for pure speed and comfort, the Razer Basilisk is only $40, down from $60.
SteelSeries Arctis 5 RGB Gaming Headset
$80 (was $100)
The SteelSeries Arctis 5 universal gaming headset is on sale for $20 off. This wired gaming headset features 7.1 surround sound and DTS v2.0 tech to provide a crisp audio experience. Comfort is also a major factor to consider when buying a gaming headset, and the Arctis 5 has soft, padded cushions that reduce strain on your ears and head.
B2G1 Free Funko Pops
It wouldn't be a Pro Day sale without a Funko Pop deal. Once again, GameStop is offering buy two, get one free on all Funko Pops priced at $12. As always, we suggest comparing costs to Amazon and Walmart, as both retailers tend to price Funko Pops lower than GameStop.
