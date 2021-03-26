GameStop's Big Spring Sale Kicks Off On Sunday

GameStop is gearing up to kick off its next big sale this weekend. The retailer's annual Spring Sale will begin this Sunday, March 28, and run all next week, ending Saturday, April 3. As usual, the GameStop Spring Sale will bring a medley of game deals for PlayStation, Xbox, and Switch as well as discounts on collectibles and accessories.

GameStop has released a preview of its Spring Sale deals ahead of time, so we're rounding up the best ones here. The sale doesn't have any particularly mind-blowing offers, but there are a few things worth calling out. There's a preowned games sale that's a good opportunity to snag a bunch of older games for relatively cheap--the offer lets you pick five games for $50 (they must be preowned games under $20 though). In terms of new games, some of the best game deals include Yakuza: Like a Dragon for $40, Little Nightmares II for $20, and Persona 5 Royal for $30. You can also pick up Splatoon 2 for $50--that's not a huge discount, but Splatoon 2 rarely crops up in sales like this, so it's notable.

Game deals

Aside from games, accessories and gaming tech are seeing discounts in the GameStop Spring Sale as well. If you have more than one pair of Joy-Cons, you can snag PowerA's Joy-Con Charging Dock for $20, letting you charge four Joy-Con controllers at once. GameStop is also releasing a Razer PC gaming bundle that gets you the Cynosa Lite gaming keyboard, Viper Mini gaming mouse, and Gigantus V2 gaming mouse mat for $70 during the Spring Sale. And if you're in need of a cheap gaming chair, the Victorage gaming chair will be $40 off and is made of thick PVC faux leather, reclines up to 145 degrees, and comes with head and lower back pillows.

If you end up heading to your local GameStop next week, you'll also be able to take advantage of an in-store-only deal on collectibles. It's an offer we've seen many times, but you can get a Pokemon-themed bag for $5, fill it up with any action figures, statues, board games, or toys you want, then get 25% off everything. On the flip side, those who shop online will get $15 off when you spend over $75 or $30 off if you spend over $125.

Beyond GameStop's Spring Sale, there are plenty of other great gaming and tech deals floating around right now, including a buy two, get one free sale at Amazon that's ending soon, the Epic Games Store's Spring Sale, and Sony's Play at Home offer with nine free PS4 and PSVR games available now.