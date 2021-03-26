The products discussed here were independently chosen by our editors. GameSpot may get a share of the revenue if you buy anything featured on our site.
GameStop's Big Spring Sale Kicks Off On Sunday
The new GameStop sale is bringing a wave of deals for Nintendo Switch, Xbox, PlayStation, and PC.
GameStop is gearing up to kick off its next big sale this weekend. The retailer's annual Spring Sale will begin this Sunday, March 28, and run all next week, ending Saturday, April 3. As usual, the GameStop Spring Sale will bring a medley of game deals for PlayStation, Xbox, and Switch as well as discounts on collectibles and accessories.
GameStop has released a preview of its Spring Sale deals ahead of time, so we're rounding up the best ones here. The sale doesn't have any particularly mind-blowing offers, but there are a few things worth calling out. There's a preowned games sale that's a good opportunity to snag a bunch of older games for relatively cheap--the offer lets you pick five games for $50 (they must be preowned games under $20 though). In terms of new games, some of the best game deals include Yakuza: Like a Dragon for $40, Little Nightmares II for $20, and Persona 5 Royal for $30. You can also pick up Splatoon 2 for $50--that's not a huge discount, but Splatoon 2 rarely crops up in sales like this, so it's notable.
Game deals
- Preowned games -- get five for $50 (on titles under $20)
- Assassin's Creed Valhalla -- $30 (
$60)
- BioShock: The Collection -- $20 (
$50)
- Borderlands: Legendary Collection -- $20 (
$50)
- Immortals Fenyx Rising -- $30 (
$60)
- Just Dance 2021 -- $30 (
$50)
- Little Nightmares II -- $20 (
$30)
- Mortal Kombat 11: Aftermath Kollection -- $20 (
$40)
- Persona 5 Royal -- $30 (
$60)
- Plants vs. Zombies: Battle for Neighborville Complete Edition -- $30 (
$40)
- Splatoon 2 -- $50 (
$60)
- Star Wars Squadrons -- $20 (
$40)
- XCOM 2 Collection -- $20 (
$50)
- Watch Dogs Legion -- $20 (
$60)
- Yakuza: Like a Dragon -- $40 (
$60)
Aside from games, accessories and gaming tech are seeing discounts in the GameStop Spring Sale as well. If you have more than one pair of Joy-Cons, you can snag PowerA's Joy-Con Charging Dock for $20, letting you charge four Joy-Con controllers at once. GameStop is also releasing a Razer PC gaming bundle that gets you the Cynosa Lite gaming keyboard, Viper Mini gaming mouse, and Gigantus V2 gaming mouse mat for $70 during the Spring Sale. And if you're in need of a cheap gaming chair, the Victorage gaming chair will be $40 off and is made of thick PVC faux leather, reclines up to 145 degrees, and comes with head and lower back pillows.
Joy-Con Charging Dock
$20 (was $25)See at GameStop
LS35X Wireless Headset
$150 (was $180) | Xbox One/Series XSee at GameStop
HyperX Alloy Origins Keyboard
$90 (was $110)See at GameStop
Razer PC Accessory Bundle
$70 (was $90)See at GameStop
Victorage Gaming Chair
$160 (was $200)See at GameStop
If you end up heading to your local GameStop next week, you'll also be able to take advantage of an in-store-only deal on collectibles. It's an offer we've seen many times, but you can get a Pokemon-themed bag for $5, fill it up with any action figures, statues, board games, or toys you want, then get 25% off everything. On the flip side, those who shop online will get $15 off when you spend over $75 or $30 off if you spend over $125.
Beyond GameStop's Spring Sale, there are plenty of other great gaming and tech deals floating around right now, including a buy two, get one free sale at Amazon that's ending soon, the Epic Games Store's Spring Sale, and Sony's Play at Home offer with nine free PS4 and PSVR games available now.
Best Deals And Sales This Week
- Best Deals Today: $10 Funko Pops, Fire HD 10 Tablet For $108, Free PS4 Games, And More
- Exclusive Deal: Get Humankind (Steam) For $20 Off Ahead Of Release
- Get Ready: Xbox Series X All Access Bundles Will Be In Stock At Walmart Today
- + Show More Best Deals And Sales This Week Links (4)
- Ubisoft Spring Sale Knocks Down Prices Of The Company's Best Games
- 9 Free PS4 And PSVR Games Up For Grabs Now
- Nintendo Switch Spring Sales Are In Full Bloom With A Bunch Of Excellent Deals
- Preorder Resident Evil Village And Get A Free Stadia Premiere Edition
Got a news tip or want to contact us directly? Email news@gamespot.com
Join the conversation