GameStop Will Sell PC Hardware Like RTX 3000 GPUs And Laptops

Retail store GameStop is expanding its product catalog to include PC gaming hardware such as GeForce's RTX 3000 series graphics cards and laptops.

GameStop CEO George Sherman said in a Tuesday earnings call (reported on by PC Mag) that the company is growing its inventory to address consumers' needs. "This includes growing our product offerings across PC gaming, computers, monitors, game tables, mobile gaming, and gaming TVs to name only a few,” Sherman said.

The company also put out a new ad highlighting various hardware going on sale, including GeForce RTX 3090 GPUs, mini tower cases, and motherboards. Many of the products already appear in the search results on GameStop's website, but some only ship to the US, others aren't available, and a few won't arrive until April 16. Video cards, including Nvidia's RTX 30 series, have been notoriously difficult to find in stock due to the ongoing semiconductor shortage. That's likely to also be the case at GameStop.

GameStop also launched a dedicated PC gaming page, which will sell desktops, laptops, virtual reality headsets, and accessories like lights and speakers. The company hasn't specified whether these sales will take place online or in-store, though Sherman said that GameStop will invest more in its e-commerce.

"Global e-commerce sales increased 175% and represented 34% of total sales in the fourth quarter versus 12% of net sales in the prior year period," Sherman said.

GameStop made headlines when chief customer officer Frank Hamlin announced that he was resigning amid the company's share price rollercoaster. The company also expects its board members, including former Nintendo of America boss Reggie Fils-Aime, to retire as part of the 2021 Annual Meeting later this year.