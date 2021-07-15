GameStop Will Offer Nintendo Switch OLED In-Store Preorders Today

Nintendo Switch OLED preorders start today, July 15, and if other recent product launches are an indication, the new Switch model is going to sell out in a flash. Despite the Switch OLED not being a major upgrade for existing Switch owners, there are sure to be enough people looking to buy it (including Switch Lite owners and those who don't own a Switch at all) that preorders sell out quickly. If you don't want to put your faith in online preorders today and have a GameStop near you, the retailer will be offering in-store Switch OLED preorders at select locations starting today at 12 PM PT / 3 PM ET.

GameStop hasn't officially confirmed this on Twitter yet, but when three separate GameSpot staffers called their local GameStop stores today, two out of the three stores in different cities confirmed that yes, in-store preorders will be available today at 3 PM ET. Reports on Twitter back this up as well. That means you'll want to call your local store ASAP to check whether they're participating if you're interested in preordering the new Nintendo Switch OLED today and don't want to deal with the hassle and frustration of online stock selling out thanks to bots and scalpers.

The new Nintendo Switch OLED retails for $350, and you can preorder in-store at GameStop today (July 15).

For those who still want to take their shot at preordering the Switch OLED online, you can check out the current links and landing pages below. Online preorders also start at 12 PM PT / 3 PM ET today, and two color schemes are available: a new black-and-white version and the original neon red-and-blue design.

The Nintendo Switch OLED releases October 8 and costs $350 USD. It notably features a 7-inch OLED screen, 64GB of internal storage (twice that of the standard Switch), a wider adjustable kickstand, improved audio, and a LAN port on the dock. It still runs in 1080p while docked and has the same CPU, RAM, and battery life, so upgrading may not be as worth it for existing Switch owners. Check out our hands-on impressions of the Switch OLED for more details.