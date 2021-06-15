Nintendo E3 Announcements Metroid Dread Preorder Zelda Breath Of The Wild 2 Mario Party Superstars WarioWare Release Date Fortnite Alien Artifacts

GameStop Will Have Xbox Series X|S Stock In Stores On June 16

The retailer will have limited quantities of Xbox Series X and S consoles, with purchases limited to one per person.

GameStop has announced that it will refresh its stock of Xbox Series S and X consoles tomorrow, June 16, for customers to purchase in-store.

Quantities will be limited to one per person, with each customer able to trade-in their used games and accessories for "a huge trade offer" to offset the consoles' price. GameStop's official Twitter published a cheeky tweet referencing the availability of the Xbox Series S and X systems. The retailer also confirmed that it has refreshed its stock on Nintendo Switch consoles. It's worth calling your local GameStop before heading down there to ensure either console is still available.

If you miss your chance to grab an Xbox Series X|S from GameStop, we have an inventory tracker that we update regularly as more consoles become available. We also track PS5 restocks, which continue to sell out quickly.

All three consoles--the Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X|S--have been hard to come by, due to the global semiconductor shortage affecting every industry. President Biden announced plans to investigate the issue earlier this year, and recently, a bill that was passed by the Senate to improve the semiconductor shortage is now on its way to the House.

Xbox Series X
