The products discussed here were independently chosen by our editors. GameSpot may get a share of the revenue if you buy anything featured on our site.
GameStop Will Have Xbox Series X|S Stock In Stores On June 16
The retailer will have limited quantities of Xbox Series X and S consoles, with purchases limited to one per person.
GameStop has announced that it will refresh its stock of Xbox Series S and X consoles tomorrow, June 16, for customers to purchase in-store.
Quantities will be limited to one per person, with each customer able to trade-in their used games and accessories for "a huge trade offer" to offset the consoles' price. GameStop's official Twitter published a cheeky tweet referencing the availability of the Xbox Series S and X systems. The retailer also confirmed that it has refreshed its stock on Nintendo Switch consoles. It's worth calling your local GameStop before heading down there to ensure either console is still available.
What's that?— GameStop (@GameStop) June 13, 2021
You say you heard GameStop stores would have Nintendo Switch consoles available in-store on 6/15, and Xbox Series X|S consoles available in-store on 6/16? Hmm... pic.twitter.com/f0KftNWaLh
If you miss your chance to grab an Xbox Series X|S from GameStop, we have an inventory tracker that we update regularly as more consoles become available. We also track PS5 restocks, which continue to sell out quickly.
All three consoles--the Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X|S--have been hard to come by, due to the global semiconductor shortage affecting every industry. President Biden announced plans to investigate the issue earlier this year, and recently, a bill that was passed by the Senate to improve the semiconductor shortage is now on its way to the House.
Amazon Prime Day 2021 News & Deals
- When Is Amazon Prime Day 2021: Dates, Deals, And What To Expect
- Best Early Amazon Prime Day Deals Live Now 2021
- Prime Day PS4 And PS5 Deals 2021: Best PlayStation Discounts So Far
- + Show More Amazon Prime Day 2021 News & Deals Links (4)
- Prime Day Switch Deals: Best Nintendo Switch Discounts So Far
- Best Amazon Prime Day TV Deals 2021: 4K, OLED, And More
- Prime Day Monitor Deals: 1080p, 1440p, And Ultrawide Gaming Monitors
- Prime Day Phone Deals: Samsung Galaxy S21, Google Pixel 3 XL, And More Early Discounts
Got a news tip or want to contact us directly? Email news@gamespot.com
Join the conversation