GameStop Will Have Xbox Series X Bundles In Stores Tomorrow

You'll have another chance to purchase the Xbox Series X tomorrow at GameStop. Like other restocks at GameStop this year, the latest Xbox Series X restock will only be available in stores. Unsurprisingly, GameStop is only selling the Series X as a bundle tomorrow, and you have to be a PowerUp Rewards Pro member to purchase it.

The Series X bundle comes with an extra Xbox Wireless Controller (white), a $50 GameStop gift card, and three months of Game Pass Ultimate. GameStop didn't reveal the price of the bundle, but it should cost $655--the cost of all of the items at retail price. GameStop console bundles don't typically offer savings for purchasing as a bundle. That said, this particular bundle is pretty good.

Everyone needs an extra controller or two, and you can spend the gift card on a new game or additional accessories for your console. Meanwhile, Game Pass Ultimate grants access to hundreds of games, including recent Microsoft exclusives such as Forza Horizon 5 and Halo Infinite.

Hundreds of GameStop locations across the country are participating in the Series X restock tomorrow, but make sure to enter your zip code on the site to see if your local retailer will have bundles. We'd also recommend arriving at the store right when it opens. Quantities will likely be very limited, and GameStop tends to sell out quickly.

We haven't seen very many Xbox Series X or PS5 restocks in recent weeks. Before the new year, it was common to see multiple restocks per week at major retailers. Nowadays, we're lucky to see one--and tomorrow's restock might be the one.