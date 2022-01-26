GameStop Will Have PS5 Bundles In Stores Tomorrow

GameStop has announced its latest in-store PS5 restock. Select GameStop locations will have PS5 bundles in stock tomorrow, January 27. The bundles will be exclusive to PowerUp Rewards Pro members. As usual, quantities will be limited, and GameStop hasn't revealed the contents of the bundles.

You can use GameStop's website to check and see if a store near you will have bundles in stock by entering your zip code.

PS5 and PS5 Digital

Based on the picture shared on GameStop's site, it appears that both PS5 and PS5 Digital bundles will be available. GameStop's PS5 bundles typically range from $600 to $750. Bundles generally come with a combination of add-ons. They almost always include a GameStop gift card and PS Plus subscription. Some of GameStop's bundles have also come with a game or two and/or an extra DualSense controller.

While you are paying retail price for everything in GameStop's bundles, if you like what's being offered, it's generally easier to secure a PS5 bundle than a console by itself. We'd recommend heading to your local store when it opens, as the bundles are bound to sell out quickly.

The PS5 remains extremely hard to find in stock at major retailers. We regularly update our PS5 restock tracker when restocks go live, but we haven't seen very many restocks so far this year.