GameStop Will Be Open On Thanksgiving This Year, Unlike Recent Years

In recent years, GameStop bucked the common retail trend and stayed closed all day on Thanksgiving Day. That's changing this year, as the store will be open on November 23, though only for a "shortened and limited" time instead of regular hours.

"To better serve our guests with their evolving holiday shopping needs, this year GameStop will open its stores for a shortened and limited time on Thanksgiving Day," a representative for GameStop told Kotaku, which broke the news today. "Many of our store associates and guests have asked for this. We have heard their requests and are making an adjustment to our previous position on this topic."

In 2014, GameStop CEO Paul Raines said the move to keep its stores closed on Thanksgiving was "out of respect for our associates and their families." He added at the time: "Sometimes, we have to not let the pressure from other retailers distract us from our values."

In recent years, GameStop was closed on Thanksgiving Day but opened at midnight for the Black Friday shopping bonanza. GameStop will presumably compensate Thanksgiving Day employees with an increased holiday pay rate, though this is not confirmed.

GameStop's specific hours for Thanksgiving Day 2017 have not yet been announced. Keep checking back with GameSpot for the latest.