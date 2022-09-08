GameStop Sued For Allegedly Sharing Chat Logs With A Third Party

GameStop has been sued for illegally sharing transcripts of chat logs on the company's website with a third-party.

Like many companies, GameStop has a chat interface on its website, where users can ask questions and get help from customer service. As reported by Bloomberg, Miguel A. Licea filed the proposed class-action lawsuit on Tuesday, September 6. The filing claims that GameStop sells the chat data to Zendesk, a software company.

Additionally, the games retailer allegedly does not inform the customers using the feature that their information is being sold in violation of the California Invasion of Privacy Act. According to the claim, Zendesk "boasts of its ability to harvest personal data from the transcripts for sales and marketing purposes."

The claim was filed in California and the extent of the class-action refers to residents of California who visited GameStop's website and had their information recorded and/or shared without their consent.

This week, GameStop posted its earning report, which showed a loss of $108.7 million. Last month, GameStop's NFT marketplace sold itch.io games as NFTs without the permission of the creators. In July, GameStop fired a top executive and prompted layoffs throughout the company, including at Game Informer. This lawsuit is yet another area where the company is experiencing difficulty and public scrutiny.