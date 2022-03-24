GameStop Pro Members Can Preorder Pokemon TCG Astral Radiance Packs Early

Early online preorders for the next Pokemon Trading Card Game expansion set, Astral Radiance are about to go live at GameStop. This early-access period is exclusive to PowerUp Rewards Pro members. Pro members can grab packs an hour before anyone else. Early access preorders start at 12 PM PT / 3 PM ET at GameStop's online store. For everyone else, the Astral Radiance preorders will be available today at 1 PM PT / 4 PM ET.

Scalpers and bots make buying Pokemon cards almost as difficult as high-end graphics cards these days, but GameStop’s early access preorder could help average customers who actually collect and play the card game get ahold of a few packs before they’re sold out. Just make sure you’re logged in with your GameStop Pro account before the preorders open to beat the crowds. New members can sign up for a GameStop Pro subscription ($15/year) right now to qualify for the early preorder access. Along with early-access preorders, GameStop Pro subscribers also get $5 in store credit to spend each month and earn points on purchases that can be redeemed for additional discounts and other rewards.

The Astral Radiance expansion set features new cards based on the recent Pokemon Legends: Arceus video game for Nintendo Switch, including cards featuring new Hisuian forms for various Pokemon, a new "Radiant Pokemon" card-type, and more. The set releases May 27, and preorders should ship around then, too.