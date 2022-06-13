GameStop Pro Days Sale Kicks Off On June 24

It's official--the next GameStop Pro Days will begin on June 24 and run through June 25. This event is a great way to snag video games, accessories, and other merchandise at some of the best prices of the year, although you'll need to be a PowerUp Rewards Pro member to reap the benefits.
Full details of the event are still under wraps, but there are plenty of other reasons to sign up for a Rewards Pro account. Joining PowerUp Rewards Pro costs $15 per year, and numerous perks come with the premium membership plan.
All told, you'll receive around $150 per year in incentives, not to mention the exclusive discounts that'll come your way as part of the Pro club. Pro members receive a $5 monthly reward voucher for their local GameStop store or for use online through the digital storefront. You'll also get 10,000 Welcome Points that can be redeemed for a $10 reward.
A PowerUp Rewards Pro membership offers stellar value, whether you're a gamer or not. In addition to games, GameStop sells collectibles, toys, PCs, TVs, and other tech products. Even buying a few things during the upcoming Pro Day sale will likely more than cover the membership cost.
PowerUp Rewards Pro remains a very popular subscription service amongst gamers, with close to six million customers now part of the program. Here's a closer look at everything you get with your subscription:
- $5 Monthly Reward
- $10 Welcome Reward
- Earn 2% back in rewards
- Game Informer subscription
- Exclusive offers
- Pro Day access
- 10% extra trade credit on select items
- Early access to PS5 and Xbox Series X console, GPU, and Pokemon TCG drops
With Pro Days right around the corner, now is a great time to sign up and earn your Welcome Rewards and take advantage of Pro member deals such as free same-day delivery on orders over $49 through the end of June. You can also take advantage of the 10% extra trade credit to clear old games out of your library and get your wallet ready for June 24.
