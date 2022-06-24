GameStop Pro Days Sale Is Live - Check Out The Best Deals

GameStop’s Pro Days sale has officially begun, with hundreds of games, collectibles, accessories, and more getting some of the biggest price cuts of the year. The sale only runs through tomorrow, June 25, so you'll have to make your picks quickly. It's possible that some of the best deals will sell out before the sale officially ends, too. Also, if you're looking for a PS5, select GameStop stores have PS5 bundles in stock for Pro Days.

Pro Days sales are exclusive to PowerUp Rewards Pro members. A Pro membership costs $15 per year, but comes with plenty of goodies, including close to $150 in incentives. New members receive a $10 reward simply for signing up. You'll also get a $5 voucher to use at GameStop every month for the duration of your membership. Keep in mind that GameStop also sometimes offers early access to console, GPU, and Pokemon TCG drops to Pro members.

If you see a few things below that you want in the sale but are not a Pro member, you could essentially pay off your membership fee with the discounts you're getting today on games, accessories, and more.

We’ve scoured every listing in the GameStop Pro Days catalog and pulled together a comprehensive list of our favorite deals. From video games and carrying cases to headsets and keyboards, here are some of the best discounts you’ll find during GameStop Pro Days.

Nintendo Switch Games

Dozens of Switch games are currently available at a discount, including several exclusives--such as Pokemon Sword, New Pokemon Snap, and Super Mario Party. You can also pick up the latest Lego Star Wars title, with The Skywalker Saga now available at a great low price. Mortal Kombat 11, Crash Bandicoot 4, and The Witcher 3 are also up for grabs. Select titles are seeing a massive 50% price cut, making it a great time to stock up on games you’ve missed out on over the past few years.

Xbox Games

GameStop is giving FPS fans a lot to be excited about. Back 4 Blood, Battlefield 2042, Cyberpunk 2077, and more are now listed at a discount. If you haven't played It Takes Two, consider picking up the stellar cooperative game during Pro Days. The innovative platformer tasks you and a friend with navigating increasingly difficult levels--but the quirky cast of characters and interesting storyline makes it more than worth the effort. And while we probably won’t be getting a Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 3+4, you can snag Pro Skater 1+2 for cheap. Most games are seeing a generous 25-35% price cut, although certain titles are down as much as 50%.

PlayStation Games

Take a trip down memory lane with Crash Bandicoot N' Sane Trilogy--which remasters three iconic platformers, bundles them into a single package, and is now available at a steep discount. Another remaster, Mass Effect: Legendary Edition, is also up for grabs at a great new price. Not only does it give the series a fresh coat of paint, but it updates the original Mass Effect’s shooting mechanics to make it more in line with its successors. You can also grab the recently released Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga at a discount. A bunch of other great games are up for grabs, with select titles seeing a 50% discount.

Gaming headsets

GameStop’s Pro Days sale covers more than just video games. A slew of accessories are up for grabs, and there’s a nice variety of headsets included in the promotion. The premium BlackShark V2 Pro Wireless Headset, for example, is seeing a generous price cut--along with its more affordable sibling, the BlackShark V2 X Wired Headset. Select Razer products are getting up to 50% price cuts, and with the Kaira X and Barracuda also up for grabs, there’s no shortage of great ways to upgrade your audio.

Controllers

Whether you need an affordable backup controller or something high-end for competitive gaming, you’ll want to take a closer look at the Pro Days catalog. Its selection isn’t as extensive as other categories, but the discounted Wolverine V2 Chroma Controller for Xbox and PC should be enough to pique your interest. Two mappable function buttons, a hair-trigger mode for quick activation, and a sleek design make it a popular option for FPS fans. The Rock Candy Wired Mario Controller for Switch is also discounted, although it’s better used as a backup gamepad or for a second player.

Razer Gaming Chairs

Both the Razer Enki X and premium Razer Enki are discounted right now. The Enki X is a slightly more affordable version of the Enki, offering an ergonomic design with unique shoulder arches and a wide seat base for added comfort during extended gaming sessions. The standard Enki, meanwhile, adds 4D armrests for additional comfort and an adjustable headrest.

Switch Carrying Cases

Looking to transport your Switch in style? A bunch of carrying cases are on sale as part of Pro Days. Most of these are standard carrying cases, but they offer sleek, minimalist designs that take inspiration from some of the best Nintendo games around.

Mice and Keyboards

If you’re looking to upgrade your PC setup, consider picking up Logitech G502. It found a spot on our best gaming mouse list, thanks to an accurate 25K sensor and a bunch of customizable buttons. It’s discounted alongside the Razer Blackwidow V3 Keyboard, Huntsman V2 Wired Keyboard, Naga X Wired Mouse, and more. Select products are discounted up to 50%, so be sure to check out the savings while you can.

Collectibles

GameStop has quickly become a go-to destination for collectibles, so it should come as no surprise that a bunch of figurines, board games, and more are included in the Pro Days festivities. Funko Pop enthusiasts, in particular, will have a lot of options to wade through, although a discounted Pikachu Pop is one of the more intriguing deals. You’ll even find the Assassain’s Creed Orlog set on sale, along with select board games that are 40% off. There’s also a gigantic Snorlax Beanbag Chair on sale if you need a stylish centerpiece for your game room.

Apparel

Most apparel deals are in-store only, but you'll find a few good discounts on GameStop-related shirts, hoodies, pants, and more. The Astronaut Shirt is a particular standout, as it’s both affordable and a tongue-in-cheek way to pay homage to the GME run of 2021.