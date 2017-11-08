GameStop Nearly Sells Through Its Xbox One X Supply In First 24 Hours

Retailer GameStop sold nearly all of its Xbox One X stock on launch day, November 7, the store has announced, according to The Wall Street Journal. As WSJ mentions, GameStop did not say how many units its sold, which is a critical detail.

Retailers don't want to be stuck with excess stock, so it's possible GameStop requested a conservative number of units, though we don't know for sure. Not having units to sell puts GameStop in an unfortunate situation in the short-term, but the company will surely receive more shipments. And in the meantime, it creates the feeling of scarcity, which could in turn create more interest in the new console.

As mentioned, GameStop's Xbox One X stock is not completely sold through. You can still order the $500 console through GameStop's website, though in-store availability may vary.

GameStop will report earnings next on Tuesday, November 27, at which time the retailer may discuss Xbox One X sales and more. We will report back with more details as they are announced.

GameSpot's Xbox One X review called it a "future-proof Xbox for 4K and HDR." Reviewer Jimmy Thang said, "While the Xbox One X is an expensive box, from a hardware standpoint, you're getting a very powerful and capable machine. You'll be hard pressed to build a comparably powerful PC for $500. On top of that, you get a 4K HDR Blu-ray player, which can cost several hundred dollars on its own."