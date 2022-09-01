GameStop Meme Stock Movie Casts Paul Dano, Seth Rogen, Pete Davidson, And Sebastian Stan

The GameStop meme stock movie has found its lead actors, and they include some big names. Deadline reports that the movie, which is called Dumb Money, will feature Paul Dano, Seth Rogen, Sebastian Stan, and Pete Davidson. The movie is based on Ben Mezrich's book, The Antisocial Network.

Craig Gillespie (I, Tonya, Cruella) will direct the movie. Filming is expected to begin in October. Mezrich himself confirmed the casting and filming date on Twitter.

As announced previously, the movie tells the story of the GameStop meme stock drama. The company's stock price shot through the roof in 2021 amid a short-squeeze situation, and it became one of the biggest stories in the world of technology and Wall Street. Amid the frenzy, MGM bought the rights to Mezrich's book and announced it was adapting it for a movie.

Gillespie, Rogen, and Stan worked together previously on the Hulu series Pam & Tommy.

As for Mezrich, he previously wrote Bringing Down The House, which was adapted for the 2008 drama 21 starring Kevin Spacey, Jim Sturgess, and Laurence Fishburne. Mezrich's other popular book, The Accidental Billionaires, told the story of the founding of Facebook. It would later be adapted for the Oscar-winning movie The Social Network starring Jesse Eisenberg as Mark Zuckerberg.

In January 2021, GameStop's share price exploded due in part to investors on Reddit's Wall Street Bets subreddit and other forums taking aim at the institutional investors who were "shorting" the stock. This created what's known as a "short squeeze," and GameStop's share price blasted off to record heights.

After trading at under $5 per share, the stock exploded above $500, making some people incredibly wealthy, at least on paper. The company's share price has since fallen back down, trading today at around $27 per share.